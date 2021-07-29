Firefighters douse blaze in south Petaluma

A fire engulfed a mobile office and damaged a nearby metal building shortly after noon Wednesday in south Petaluma, causing about $100,000 in damage.

The Petaluma Fire Department and other local agencies responded at 12:31 p.m. to 1 Casa Grande Road for reports of a structure fire.

The blaze, which sent smoke sailing over residential neighborhoods near Lakeville Highway and Casa Grande Road, centered on a portable office, which was already engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

The first firefighters on scene found the flames from the mobile office were impacting a portion of a neighboring building, as well as a small grassy area nearby.

Within 10 minutes of arrival, fire crews from Petaluma Rancho Adobe Fire District, Cal Fire and the North Bay Fire Department had brought the fire under control, according to a news release from the Petaluma Fire Department.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which caused about $100,000 in damage. The cause is still under investigation.

Wedge Roofing, which has offices nearby, took to Facebook on Thursday evening to thank firefighters for their efforts, which the company captured in a 3-minute video.

“From all of us at Wedge Roofing, we would like to give a huge appreciative shout-out for the bravery and responsiveness of the Petaluma Fire Department,” the company’s post read, in part.

Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at tyler.silvy@arguscourier.com, 707-776-8458, or @tylersilvy on Twitter.