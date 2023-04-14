Petaluma firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire near the Turning Basin on Thursday that sent up a highly visible plume of smoke before crews were able to put it out. No injuries or damage was reported.

Firefighters arrived a little after 4:30 p.m. Thursday to find vegetation on fire alongside the Turning Basin behind River Plaza shopping center, according to Battalion Chief Kevin Weaver of the Petaluma Fire Department.

“A large plume of smoke could be seen from around the city, but crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire and within 27 minutes of the initial call-out, the fire was almost out,” Weaver wrote in a news release.

Weaver credited bystanders for calling the fire in quickly, giving firefighters a chance to stop it from spreading to nearby businesses.

“This incident is a reminder that although we have had extensive rains this year, shrubs and grasses can serve as a fuel source when an ignition source is introduced,” he wrote. He added that fire officials recommend cutting back flammable vegetation near structures, and that residents should “continue to be diligent in reporting fires, especially during the upcoming months and through the summer.”

