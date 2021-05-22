Firefighters have contained a blaze along Old Redwood Highway between Windsor and Healdsburg

Firefighters have stopped the spread of a 10-acre vegetation fire that destroyed one unoccupied house and three outbuildings Saturday along Old Redwood Highway between Windsor and Healdsburg.

Crews were mopping up Saturday night and planned to leave one fire engine crew overnight, according to Redcom dispatch supervisor Krista Butts.

The blaze — which was revised from 5 to 10 contained acres — broke out a little before 2 p.m. just north of Eastside Road. Earlier, smoke could be seen billowing over Highway 101 as it neared the freeway.

The fire was dubbed the Milk fire by officials because it started across Highway 101 from Milk Farm Road, Butts said.

Units responded from Cal Fire, Sonoma County Fire District and Kenwood, Forestville, Geyserville, Healdsburg, Cloverdale, Gold Ridge, Sebastopol and Graton fire departments. There was also a state Office of Emergency Services water tender helping out, as well as the CHP and state parks rangers assisting with traffic control. PG&E workers were called because some electrical wires were down, she said.

The cause is under investigation, a Cal Fire dispatcher said.

Staff Writer Bill Swindell and Staff Photographer Kent Porter contributed to this report.