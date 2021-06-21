Firefighters knock down brush fires near Two Rock, Lakeport

Firefighters extinguished two brush fires that broke out Sunday night in Sonoma and Lake counties.

A blaze near Two Rock in Sonoma County started as a car fire that spread into nearby vegetation, said Cal Fire spokesman Tyree Zander.

The blaze, dubbed the Bodega fire, was reported just after 5 p.m. near Bodega Avenue and Pepper Road.

It burned about 3 acres and was contained by 6 p.m., according to a Cal Fire social media post.

Cal Fire did not immediately have details on what caused the car to ignite, Zander said.

A Lake County fire that started near Highway 29 and Hill Road in Lakeport was threatening a house when Cal Fire firefighters were dispatched around 7:30 p.m., Zander said.

The blaze, which fire officials called the Hill fire, grew to about 3 acres. It was contained by 8:50 p.m. Sunday night, according to a Cal Fire social media post.

The cause is under investigation.

No injuries were reported in either of the fires and no structures burned.

