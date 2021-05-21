Firefighters quickly contain three small grass fires across Sonoma County

Firefighters quickly contained three small grass fires across Sonoma County on Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The first blaze ignited around 12:40 p.m. at the closed Wikiup golf course property in Larkfield, said Battalion Chief Mike Elson of the Sonoma County Fire District.

Elson said authorities questioned three teenage boys suspected of causing the 1/4-acre fire by sparking a pile of cut grass with a barbecue lighter. Smoke from the fire reached the nearby Fountaingrove but the flames did not spread.

At around 2 p.m., an RV fire spread to vegetation along the side of Highway 37 near the Sonoma Raceway, said Schell-Vista Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Mike Mulas.

As of 4 p.m., the westbound lane of Highway 37 at Mare Island was closed, according to CalTrans’ online travel alert page.

And at around 3:15 p.m. Santa Rosa firefighters responded to a fire on Sebastopol Road. The small blaze was accidentally started by workers using a grinder, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a tweet.

