Firefighters quickly contain three small grass fires across Sonoma County

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 21, 2021, 4:19PM
Firefighters quickly contained three small grass fires across Sonoma County on Friday afternoon, fire officials said.

The first blaze ignited around 12:40 p.m. at the closed Wikiup golf course property in Larkfield, said Battalion Chief Mike Elson of the Sonoma County Fire District.

Elson said authorities questioned three teenage boys suspected of causing the 1/4-acre fire by sparking a pile of cut grass with a barbecue lighter. Smoke from the fire reached the nearby Fountaingrove but the flames did not spread.

At around 2 p.m., an RV fire spread to vegetation along the side of Highway 37 near the Sonoma Raceway, said Schell-Vista Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Mike Mulas.

As of 4 p.m., the westbound lane of Highway 37 at Mare Island was closed, according to CalTrans’ online travel alert page.

And at around 3:15 p.m. Santa Rosa firefighters responded to a fire on Sebastopol Road. The small blaze was accidentally started by workers using a grinder, the Santa Rosa Fire Department said in a tweet.

