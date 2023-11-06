Firefighters secure sinking boat at Petaluma Marina

First responders raced to the Petaluma Marina on Sunday afternoon to stop a sinking boat from slipping completely underwater.

After receiving the call a little after 1:10 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, Petaluma Fire Department personnel joined the marina manager at the Petaluma Marina, located at 781 Baywood Dr., to assess the situation.

There they found the docked vessel with its hull almost entirely submerged, but with “no signs of fuel or oil leaking,” according to Battalion Chief Matt Martin in a news release.

“Petaluma Fire Department’s oil spill response trailer and inflatable rescue boat were utilized,” Martin stated. “Fire personnel deployed an oil containment boom, preventing petroleum products from spreading into the Petaluma River.”

After the partially sunken vessel was stabilized, the marina manager began working with the boat’s owner to remove it from the water, Martin said.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Environmental Protection Agency and California Fish and Wildlife were notified of the incident.