Firefighters stop boat from sinking in Petaluma Marina

Wednesday’s weather created an unusual emergency for first responders in Petaluma when it was reported that a boat in the Petaluma Marina was taking on water and in danger of sinking completely.

Petaluma firefighters received the call just after 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, and “arrived on scene with the department’s spill response trailer to assess the situation,” said Acting Fire Battalion Chief Jude Prokop in a Thursday news release.

Besides sinking beneath the waterline, the small vessel was leaking fuel and bilgewater into the Marina, Prokop said, and firefighters decided to use the department’s “inflatable rescue boat” to bring it back up. Despite rain and high winds, “crews were able to quickly deploy containment booms and absorbent socks to keep hazardous materials from spreading into the Petaluma River Watershed,” Prokop said.

Prokop said the department alerted relevant agencies – the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, Fish and Game, the Coast Guard and the Environmental Protection Agency – about the incident, and that the Marina Harbor Master is now working with the boat’s owner on recovery and cleanup.

No injuries were reported, and Prokop described the incident as “a great example of how important water training exercises are, not only for rescue, but for working in unfavorable conditions.”