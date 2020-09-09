Firefighters work to fend off another Walbridge fire flare-up in Sonoma County

Faces streaked with sweat and ash, two dozen firefighters lined up on a dirt road at the easternmost edge of a winery near Windsor on Tuesday, overlooking a steep valley dense with oaks, madrone and pine trees charred the previous night.

Whipped by offshore winds, the Walbridge fire — at the time over 90% contained — had come roaring back to life, blackening 20 acres of ridges, valleys and wine grape vineyards roughly four miles due west of downtown.

The flare-up was contained within a few hours, but only after taxing already frayed nerves, and triggering a fresh round of mandatory evacuations of residents who only recently returned to their homes.

The evacuations have been “hectic” and disruptive, said a woman who lives on Westside Road, south of Mill Creek Road. “But they keep us safe.”

The woman had chosen not to evacuate, citing the need to care for her animals, and declined to give her name. Issued after 10 Monday night, the evacuation orders — for residents south of Mill Creek Road, north of Sweetwater Springs Road, west of Westside Road, and east of Palmer Creek Road — were lifted Tuesday morning, for all except individuals living north of Sweetwater Springs Road. Those orders remained in place Tuesday night.

Following their lunch break Tuesday, two dozen members of California National Guard Crew 5 prepared to sweep down a steep hillside, putting out hot spots.

“The mop-up is really important,” said Cal Fire Captain Martin Silguero, who led the operation. “There are still heavy fuels in there, unburned. We call those islands.”

If hot spots and small flames aren’t extinguished, he said, “the fire can get back into the tree, then the wind blows, and it’s off to the races again.”

With each crew member standing 15 feet apart, they began the steep descent into the smoking, blackened valley.

“Heads up for those first couple of big oaks, guys,” Silguero said. Ten minutes earlier, a burned tree had cracked and toppled 40 yards from where they stood.

Silguero works with a Cal Fire unit based in Mariposa. “I live over where the Creek fire’s burning right now,” he said. “It’s a mess.”

Helping to lay hose for Crew 5 was firefighter Adam Rubio, whose Cal Fire team hails from San Bernardino County, where the El Dorado fire — the conflagration sparked by a pyrotechnic device at a gender reveal party — has devoured at least 10,000 acres since Saturday.

“Oh yeah, we’re burning up down there,” said Rubio, with a sad shake of his head. He and his crew have been fighting the LNU Complex fires for a month now. “We go where they tell us,” he said.

As of 2 p.m., there was little to no wind on the hillside where they were working — a condition that wasn’t expected to last.

“We’re still in a red flag warning,” Cal Fire Division Chief Jeremy Rahn said. In addition to winds expected to kick up, the humidity remained low, conditions ripe for fire.

“In well over 25 years, I haven’t seen anything like this,” said Rahn of wildfires that already have burned 2.3 million acres in California this year, and led Gov. Gavin Newsom to declare a state of emergency. “With all these fires burning, and the weather just enhancing the challenges.”

