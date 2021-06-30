Fireworks bans in effect across most of Sonoma County

Fireworks are illegal across most of Sonoma County, and with Independence Day approaching, authorities are warning that anyone violating fireworks bans could face fines, jail time or liability for damages.

The warnings come as the county experiences heightened fire risk due to the ongoing drought, which has diminished much-needed moisture from the region’s trees and grasses.

Should a spark from a sparkler or a firecracker fall on dry vegetation, fire is almost a certainty in these current conditions.

“With our extreme drought, using fireworks is not just illegal, it’s more dangerous than ever,” said Steve Mosiurchak, the county’s interim fire marshal, in a news release.

More than 19,000 fires are started by fireworks each year in the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Residents living near the site of last week’s vegetation fire in Vallejo, told a Bay Area TV station they suspect fireworks are what caused the fire there. They told reporters they heard fireworks going off shortly before the blaze began.

The fire burned 10 acres, damaged at least eight homes and triggered evacuations.

All fireworks are illegal in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County, along with Cotati, Healdsburg, Petaluma, Santa Rosa, Sebastopol, Sonoma and Windsor. Authorities in most areas can issue fines up to $1,000 per violation.

“Our community has been through four major fires since 2017 that have either directly impacted or threatened our city,” said Santa Rosa Fire Chief Scott Westrope. “We understand the desire to celebrate, but those celebrations should be planned responsibly to not place our residents at risk.”

Rohnert Park and Cloverdale are the only communities in the county that allow the use of state-approved fireworks. All other types of fireworks are banned in these areas.

Prohibited fireworks include firecrackers, skyrockets, Roman candles, torpedoes and fireworks that contain chemicals such as boron.

In Rohnert Park, people can set off approved fireworks between June 30 and July 4 from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. within city limits and outside of commercial parking lots.

The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety has asked residents to report illegal fireworks this year through the smartphone app Nail ‘em, which is available for free from the Apple App Store or Google Play, according to a Facebook post from the department.

“We need your help. We’ve got to make the lighting of illegal fireworks socially unacceptable,” Public Safety Director Tim Mattos said Tuesday evening during his twice-a-month “Chat with the Chief” webinar on Facebook Live. “I’m asking you to turn in your neighbor.”

He referenced an incident in 2018 in Suisun City, where he was working at the time. He said a person shot off an illegal firework, which landed in the chimney of a home. The fire smoldered overnight eventually igniting a fire that significantly damaged the house, he said

“We have irresponsible people in our community who think it’s OK to light illegal fireworks and allow the sparks to fall on people’s homes,” Mattos added. “This is unacceptable. We have to work together to keep our community safe.”

The Rohnert Park City Council in April voted to ban the sale and use of fireworks, but a petition started by residents opposing the ban garnered nearly 4,000 signatures, prompting the council to rescind the rule.

The city plans to hold a special election on Sept. 14 that will allow voters will decide whether to reinstate the ban.

For people using fireworks in areas where they are allowed, Cal Fire recommends checking to ensure that the fireworks are labeled “Safe and Sane” by the state fire marshal. Users should have a bucket of water, sand or a garden hose nearby and stay away from flammable vegetation, such as dry grass and brush, the agency said.

Santa Rosa’s annual “Red, White and Boom!” fireworks show at the Sonoma Fairgrounds has been canceled as has a fireworks show in Rohnert Park. Displays are planned elsewhere in the county on Sunday. The city of Sonoma is planning a 45-minute fireworks show at dusk. In Petaluma, there will be a show at the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds from 9 to 10 p.m.

