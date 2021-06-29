Fireworks over fireworks

The Sonoma County Fire Marshal has issued a warning that all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of Sonoma County. Those caught using fireworks are subject to citation or jail time and may be held criminally and civilly responsible for damage caused.

It’s as American as baseball, apple pie and the Fourth of July – the fireworks show every Independence Day, starting as soon as it gets dark that illuminates the sky high above the Gen. Vallejo’s Home State Park for 40 minutes of waterfalls, palm trees, chrysanthemums and the rocket’s red glare.

Except this year, there’s a verbal faction of residents who are openly advocating for canceling the Sonoma traditional fireworks show, scheduled for Sunday, July 4. There was no fireworks show last year, “due to the COVID” as they say; and while this year the Plaza party and parade remains canceled, the fireworks show is a go.

Lani Squires, of the West Side Sonoma neighborhood on Nextdoor, was one who posted her concerns about having fireworks this year in particular, what with extreme drought and high fire risk. Her post evoked numerous responses, wide reactions and some strident disagreement. But she told the Index-Tribune that she is not opposed to fireworks in general.

“Quite frankly I believe we need celebratory events. Even more this year than others,” she said. “Setting off fireworks seems a flagrant disrespect for the drought and our extremely high fire risk. I feel common sense has been set aside.”

Those concerned voices were one reason that Fire Chief Steve Akre of the Sonoma Valley Fire Department took the initiative, encouraging Tom Deely of the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association to publish an opinion piece in the Index-Tribune on June 11 reassuring the community about the priority on safe fireworks and the firefighters’ concerns.

Akre also appeared before the Sonoma City Council on June 21, in a scheduled presentation on the planned fireworks program. “Fire safety and the safety of the community is our utmost priority,” Akre said repeatedly at the meeting.

“And we will not go forward with the show if it is deemed to be unsafe. Many times in the past we have delayed the firing of the fireworks show due to weather conditions, and we will not hesitate to do that again.”

Still, for some people at least, that’s missing the point. It’s not just the weather on the day of the event that has people concerned, but a generalized community anxiety about fire that comes from several years of fire disaster in the county, made more urgent by the high winds and 100-plus temperatures of early June.

“Fireworks are 100 percent elective, and this year the potential for disaster is palpable,” posted Bob Edwards. “Responsible officials from the governor, to Cal Fire, to county supervisors and city council members are urging — warning — everyone to avoid any and all activities that might trigger a wildfire.”

Akre and others point out that the Sonoma fireworks show has been going since 1974, run by the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association, always at the Vallejo Home and always without incident.

“It is widely accepted and known in the fire service that when there is not a community show, the incident of fireworks activity from personal fireworks rises dramatically,” said Akre. Though he could not provide specific numbers, he said that in 2020, without a community fireworks show in Sonoma, there was a greater incidence of reported illegal fireworks and fire response.

Still the presence of a well-managed fireworks program does not eliminate illegal and dangerous personal fireworks: a June 11 grass fire at the end of Barcelona Drive was determined to be caused by fireworks, said Akre, and other recent fires are still under investigation.

At the city council meeting, Mayor Madolyn Agrimonti made it clear she was among those who were concerned if not alarmed by the planned July 4 event.

“I am freaked out by the smell of smoke; the wind is making me nuts because I think something’s happening,” she said, and she later told the Index-Tribune she’s received over 100 messages from other concerned residents.

It’s not only the fireworks show itself that could present a problem, Agrimonti said. If Sonoma is one of the only cities in the county that will still be having a fireworks show – Santa Rosa, Healdsburg, and Rohnert Park have canceled their shows, though Petaluma and Sebastopol are moving forward with theirs – Agrimonti asked, “What happens when we’re the only show in the county?

“Even though you’re not going to allow people on the field, they’re coming here. They’re going to park in the streets, they’re going to be here to see that…. so what does that mean? If we’re going to have a lot of people here, we need security for those people. If something happens on July 4 somewhere else, that security is gone because there’s a fire emergency.”

Chief Akre insisted that there had not been any problem with crowd control, even in the busy post-show traffic jam that inevitably results, and he didn’t anticipate any this year. As far as a potentially larger audience, this year’s show will rely more on the larger shells that rise higher into the sky, permitting more widespread visibility. (One-inch shells go 100 feet high, six-inch shells go 600 feet, etc.)

“We’ll have an increased number of larger diameter shells – an increase of six- and eight-inch shells in the show, the majority from 400 to 800 feet in the air. We’re confident people will be able to see it.”

Agrimonti appeared somewhat frustrated that the city council essentially had no voice in the matter, aside from an advisory one. Akre took pains to remind the council that the event is paid for, produced and maintained by the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association, as it has been for the previous 47 years.

Said Akre, “The community raised $75,000 to put on this show. There’s a big majority of the community that is supporting this through their donations. That’s the biggest metric I have: people want to see the show.”

But such reassurances don’t necessarily end the debate. Edwards drew the analogy between the volunteer firefighters association and a surgeon. “Its confidence is admirable, but should it even try? We admire confident surgeons, too, but few would proceed with an elective surgery if risks were unacceptably elevated vis a vis benefits.

“Hopefully, while launching celebratory explosions skyward on the 4th, a blaze ‒ or several ‒ erupting elsewhere in Tinderbox Valley will not demand the (department’s) immediate, all-hands-on-deck response,” wrote Edwards in his Nextdoor post.

“Our first and foremost priority is community well-being, and we will stop the show without hesitation if we have any sort of incident that takes away resources,“ said Akre. ”We’ll stop. That’s without question.“