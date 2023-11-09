The North Bay could get its first major dousing of the wet season next week thanks to a low pressure system, which is bringing a storm that is expected to drop 2 inches or more of rainfall across the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Roger Gass, a meteorologist with the agency’s Monterey office, said droplets will begin to fall Tuesday and continue, possibly off and on, through Friday.

Based on anticipated movement of the coming storm system, he added, the valleys could accumulate about 2 inches of precipitation, while the coastal mountains could get as much as 4 inches.

Many locations, such as Santa Rosa and Cloverdale, have a more than 60% chance of receiving at least 2 inches of rain.

📢Big pattern change next week bringing the 1st widespread precipitation event this wet season. Moderate to heavy rain over lower elevations & moderate snow for the Sierra. The forecast will change between now & then, but increasing conf for several inches of rain #cawx (1/2) pic.twitter.com/k5aWJZnRxz — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 9, 2023

The multiple-day storm is not expected to have many accompanying hazards, though temperatures are only expected to top out in the 60s due to winds that will blow in from the south, Gass said.

Overnight lows will likely remain around the normal 40s and 50s.

Despite the anticipated amount of rain, flooding will be at a minimum, Gass said.

“Anticipate minor nuisance flooding — water on roadways, ponding of water,” he said. “Other than that, we are not expecting too much out of this.”

Meteorologists are unsure if the rain will be consistent or irregular because the storm is still about five days away, Gass said.

Nevertheless, people should expect some periods of heavy rain, leading to ponding in area streets and roadways. There is increasing confidence among forecasters that there will be measurable precipitation across the North Bay.

The weather service will continue to analyze information on the storm as the low pressure system approaches.

