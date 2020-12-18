First COVID-19 vaccinations begin Friday in Sonoma County

More than a dozen staff at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital broke into applause Friday as radiation therapist Malik Newton became the first Sonoma County resident to receive the new coronavirus vaccine Friday. The injection into Newton’s upper right arm at 7:13 a.m. marked a turning point and fueled optimism the region may soon gain the upper hand in the fight to contain the deadly pandemic.

The moment was marked by such words as “historic,” “momentous” and “hopeful.” Newton, 24, said he felt a level of security after months of stress, unease and anxiety during a devastating pandemic that has killed 174 people in Sonoma County and hundreds of thousands in the United States.

“I feel a sense of comfort,” Newton said. “I feel that way knowing my patients are safer and my co-workers and my family are safer.”

Newton was among about 40 high-priority health care workers who received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine Friday morning. Providence St. Joseph, which runs both Memorial and Petaluma Valley hospitals, organized the vaccine clinic as a “dry run,” ahead of mass vaccinations for hundreds of front-line health medical staff beginning next week.

Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center also launched COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, a day after Sonoma County hospital and public health officials received nearly 5,000 vaccine doses, all of them intended to be the first of a two-stage inoculation. Following state vaccination guidelines, high risk health care workers and longterm care residents are the first to receive the vaccine.

Kaiser medical staff broke into similar applause and cheers Friday morning when Kaiser respiratory therapists Matt Cravea and Matt Cetoni received their coronavirus shots shortly after 10:30 a.m.

“I’m a front-line employee,” said Cravea, 43. “I’ve seen a lot of COVID and I don’t want to get it, so I’m protecting myself, my community, my patients and my family.”

But Cravea said his excitement is tempered by all what he’s seen at the hospital since the pandemic started in mid-March.

“I’m very, very heartbroken for the patients and families that have to go through this,” he said, adding that it will take some time before the country reaches “herd immunity,” where enough people are protected through vaccination or from having been infected to make spread of the highly contagious virus unlikely.

The vaccinations coincide with a rapid increase in virus transmission and reported cases. Sonoma County reported 1,549 new coronavirus cases between Sunday and Thursday, nearly 10% of all 16,024 cases reported since March.

“I’m cautiously optimistic that this could be the turning point, but we have a long ways to go,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county health officer. “It’s quite a big endeavor to get everybody vaccinated.”

The inoculations at Memorial Hospital and the Kaiser medical center came from the first batch of coronavirus vaccine that arrived in Santa Rosa on Thursday.

Providence St. Joseph Health, which runs both Memorial and Petaluma Valley hospitals, will begin a regular vaccination clinic for staff next week after the trial run on Friday. Kaiser officials said they were hoping to administer 120 doses Friday and will continue to vaccinate until they run through their initial allotment.

Kaiser Permanente and Providence St. Joseph Health each received about 1,000 doses this week from the initial shipment of nearly 5,000. Another 1,000 doses will go to Sutter Health, Healdsburg District Hospital and Sonoma Valley Hospital, with Sutter expected to begin vaccinations on Sunday.

County officials say another shipment of 2,925 Pfizer doses is expected to arrive next week. A second coronavirus vaccine developed by Moderna — approved by the federal Food and Drug Administration on Friday — is also expected to reach Sonoma County next week

“This is a big day,” said Dr. Chad Krilich, chief medical officer for Providence St. Joseph Health in Sonoma County. “People have dealt with a lot, having to wear masks, having their temperatures taken, filling out questionnaires, their kids not being able to go to school.”

Krilich said the psychological, emotional and physical toll on health care workers cannot be understated during the pandemic, and many are extremely excited to see the vaccine finally arrive.

As of Thursday, local hospitals reported 70 patients diagnosed with COVID-19, with 14 of them receiving intensive care. The number of inpatients with COVID-19 now exceeds the surge hospitals saw during the last big wave of cases in the summer.

On Thursday, county public health officials reported five deaths related to the virus, and another three deaths were reported Friday. The three new deaths were older than 64. Two died in local hospitals.

On Friday, Scott Rocco, manager of Memorial Hospital’s emergency department was third in line to get the vaccine. Like Kaiser’s Cravea, Rocco said he’s seen firsthand the impact of the pandemic on both patients and hospital staff.

Rocco, a military veteran who served in Iraq, said the stress, fatigue and constant state of alertness and anxiety endured by health care workers these past months is not unlike what some experience during deployment, where you “eat, sleep and drink” everything related to military conflict.

“When you leave work, you listen to the radio on the way home and it talks about record numbers, you get home and you hear about record numbers and the places that are suffereing, so it very much reminds me of the military,” he said.

Rocco said he was getting the vaccine because of his close proximity to patients who are potentially infected with the virus. But he said that’s not the only reason.

“I feel like it’s my duty personally to take actions to protect those around me,” he said.

Now that the first coronavirus inoculations are underway in Sonoma County, Rocco expressed the same cautious optimism as Mase. He said the success of the inoculation effort will depend on acceptance of the vaccine when it finally reaches the general public.

“The biggest thing is, we can have all the vaccines in the world, just like we can have multiple hospitals. But you have to have people accepting the vaccine just like you have to have people staffing hospitals,“ he said.

“Hopefully, we in the health care industry being the ones to receive it first and showing that it’s safe will engender a sense of confidence for the rest of the people out there to get it,” he said.

