First COVID vaccines in Sonoma County will arrive this week

Mired in the darkest depths of the coronavirus pandemic, Sonoma County received a burst of good news Monday as health officials announced that initial doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the first to receive emergency authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, would arrive as soon as Wednesday.

“It’s a way for us to beat COVID, and move on and get back to some sense of normalcy,” said Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase, who has delivered a steady stream of warnings and grim reports for most of the past nine months. “So yes, it’s a happy day.”

The first shipment will be directed to front-line health care workers as they battle a pathogen that infecting people at rates never before seen in Sonoma County. Over the last two weeks alone, 2,507 residents of Sonoma County — equal to 1 in 197 of the county’s residents — have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the highest 14-day count since it was first detected here March 2.

Five boxes of 975 doses each, for a total of 4,875 doses, should arrive in Sonoma County sometime between Wednesday and Friday. Mase said one box will go to Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa; one box will be shared by Santa Rosa Memorial and Petaluma Valley hospitals, both owned by Providence St. Joseph Health; and one box will be split among Sutter Santa Rosa Regional, Healdsburg District and Sonoma Valley hospitals.

The Sonoma County Public Health Department will retain two boxes, from which it will apportion doses to first responders and the county’s crisis stabilization unit while supplementing the hospital supply as most needed.

Several factors went into the county’s distribution plan. Most tangible is the need to store the Pfizer vaccine at approximately minus 110 degrees Fahrenheit if it’s kept for a long period. Only four facilities in Sonoma County have ultracold storage capability — Sutter, Kaiser, Santa Rosa Memorial and county public health.

Lindsey Totah, the county’s immunization coordinator, noted the vaccine can be held at more modest temperatures for up to five days. The county will coordinate with smaller providers, delivering batches to them in quantities certain to be used within that time frame.

Just as important, Sonoma County Deputy Public Health Director Dr. Kismet Baldwin said Monday, is the need to keep health workers sound and working at a time when the county has an adjusted rate of 33.9 new cases a day per 1,000 residents, and a test positivity rate of 7.2%.

“We want that health care staff to be able to stay in full force,” Baldwin said. “Our numbers are really going up in the community and the county. That’s why we decided to distribute the very first cases of vaccine to our acute care hospital partners.”

Missing from the list of expected recipients over the next week are health care professionals in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, plus residents of those facilities, as well as essential workers like dialysis center staff and EMTs.

All of them are in Tier 1, the highest level of priority in guidelines written by the California Department of Public Health, Baldwin said. But they won’t be among the first of the first. Part of the reason, Baldwin said, is that because so much about this virus remains uncharted, the county wants to roll out vaccinations in highly controlled settings with the infrastructure to administer them.

Even if those early doses arrive Wednesday, it is likely to take several days before the first Sonoma County inoculations occur.

“Our plan is to administer vaccinations no later than (December) 21st,” said Dr. Chad Krilich, chief medical officer for Providence St. Joseph Health in Sonoma County.

In addition to physically receiving the doses, doctors and nurses at Santa Rosa Memorial and Petaluma Valley must be properly educated in administering a vaccine that cleared government approval at lightning speed, Krilich said. Hospitals must arrange for adequate staffing and ensure the right precautions are in place should a patient have an adverse reaction.

Providence St. Joseph has surveyed all of its caregivers to determine their level of potential exposure, and their interest in being vaccinated when available. “There isn’t uniform acceptance that everyone will get the vaccine,” he said. Those who opt in will be rated from 0-6 based on their exposure risk. A nurse working in a COVID ward, for example, would receive the highest rating. Each staff member will be notified via an app, Twistle, when it’s his or her turn to schedule an inoculation.

“We’ll get as many shots in arms as we can, as soon as we can,” Krilich said.