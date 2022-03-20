Spring arrives with streak of warm weather in store for Sonoma County

A streak of warm weather is on its way to Sonoma County, following a storm that brought only trace amounts of rain to the region on the last day of winter, meteorologists said.

The first day of spring, on Sunday, will have lingering clouds, with temperatures in the upper 60s and breezy conditions. The mini-wave of warmer temperatures is anticipated Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service in Monterey.

The storm that arrived Friday night was “underperforming” in the North Bay, meteorologist David King said Saturday afternoon. “It didn’t even materialize in the higher elevations, which is where we expected it.”

Santa Rosa received 1- to 2-hundredths of an inch between 9 a.m. and noon, King said, and the Napa-Sonoma County border and parts of the Marin County mountains received 4- to 5-hundredths of an inch. The North Bay prediction had been for up to a 10th of an inch, he said. The storm instead moved farther south to the Monterey Bay area.

On Tuesday, as the system that brought little moisture moves out and a high-pressure system replaces it, temperatures are predicted to rise to the 70s on Tuesday, King said.

Wednesday could see temperatures in the low to high 80s as the area enters into a period of warming and drying, “which should be a nice little reprieve from the cooler weather,” King said.

“For this time of year, it’s certainly above normal,” he said of the expected temperatures.

