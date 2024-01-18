First lady Jill Biden landed in Sonoma County Thursday afternoon ahead of a fundraiser for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign in Healdsburg.

David Rabbitt, chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor James Gore and Gore’s wife, Elizabeth Gore, greeted the first lady on the tarmac at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport.

Gore, who is vice president of the National Association of Counties, said he was honored to welcome Biden to Sonoma County.

“This is a great opportunity to say, ‘You are welcome here, you’ve been with us and keep going,’” he said ahead of her arrival. “This is not about partisanship, this is about the first lady of the United States being here in Sonoma County. No matter what your political leanings are that’s relevant and it’s important for our community.”

The first lady’s business jet touched down about 2:05 p.m. and taxied to a stop at the Sonoma Jet Center. She did not make any statement to members of the press or take any questions.

She departed the airport in a five-vehicle motorcade escorted by California Highway Patrol officers north to Healdsburg for a private reception at the vineyard estate of Barbara Grasseschi and Tony Crabb, owners of Puma Springs Vineyards.

There, she hit some personal notes in her brief address to about 100 wine-sipping donors on the patio at the Dry Creek Valley property.

Biden recalled a first blind date with her strait-laced future husband, President Joe Biden, and the huge commitment she eventually made to him and his sons in light of the death of their mother and sister in a car accident. She bonded with Santa Rosa Junior College President Angélica Garcia, a fellow educator, and thanked a few kids up front for taking the trouble to get dressed up after school.

The first lady didn’t take long to get to the meat of her presentation — the huge stakes before the American people in this election cycle.

“Today, it’s about the survival of America’s democracy, a battle for the soul of this nation,” Biden said, standing at a podium with a stunning view of vineyards and hills in the background. “Between those of us in this room, and the hundreds of millions more across this country, who believe in America and wish to defend it, and those who are tearing it apart. Between those who hold sacred free and fair elections, and the peaceful transfer of power, and those who assaulted the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Between those who seek to carry forward the bright torch of freedom and those who seek to snuff out its flame.”

Biden said her husband can’t be reelected this November without help from donors, noting that Election Day is about 9½ months — “a baby and a little bit” — away.

In closing, she asked attendees to remember how they felt the day after the 2016 election, when Donald Trump was elected president. (She did not utter his name Thursday.) The recollection drew groans from the audience. She summed up that feeling as, “Oh my God, what just happened?”

“I don’t want to wake up again the next morning and say, ‘Oh, we should have started earlier. We should have done this differently, we should have done that,’” Biden implored. “No. We have to begin right now. We have to meet this moment as if our rights are at stake — because they are.”

As Biden spoke, the distant sounds of protest chants could heard in the background.

Demonstrators with Sonoma County for Palestine organized at the bottom of the driveway to Puma Springs Vineyards, calling for an Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire. They had also gathered earlier in the afternoon along Biden’s route from the airport.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed?list=PLJTpo1qsFtOvrV9L0P0T8-Mh8_-xfDWWR">Click here to view this embed</a>.

She was back at the airport by 4 p.m. and her plane took off at 4:12 p.m. She was scheduled to be in Ohio by Friday afternoon.

Biden’s visit is part of a whirlwind four-day trip to Utah, California and Ohio to rally support for President Biden’s reelection.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Staff Writer Paulina Pineda at 707-521-5268 or paulina.pineda@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @paulinapineda22.