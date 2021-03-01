First public school in Sonoma County district welcomes students back to campus

In some ways, it looked every bit like a normal first day of school.

Over there, fidgeting kindergartners learned how to sit crisscross apple sauce. In another room, second graders were taught a song that would help them learn their classmates’ names. At recess, errant rubber balls skidded across chalk drawings, hula hoops were somewhat successfully twirled and foam noodles were used as epees in a mock duel.

But in other ways, things were not normal at all. There were masks on every face. There was hand sanitizer at every doorway. There were color-coded dots on the ground to denote where students in different grades were allowed to stand. Each class of students was separated into two distinct groups — no mixing.

On Monday, Sonoma Charter School just north of Boyes Hot Springs on Highway 12 became the first public school to reopen its classrooms without a waiver from the state since the coronavirus pandemic shuttered all campuses last spring. Bodega Elementary School, with about 20 students in Marin County’s Shoreline Unified School District, was given permission via state waiver in late November and opened its doors Jan. 13.

Sonoma Charter School was allowed to reopen after the county Department of Health Services approved its extensive health and safety plan covering all manner of campus life. Seven schools, including Sonoma Charter School, have received approval to reopen. Sonoma Charter is the first to do so.

On Monday, months of discussion, debate and planning went from theory to reality just after 8 a.m.

“You know it works when you see smiles on faces of staff, especially kids and parents, being so excited to be back,” school director Marc Elin said. “It’s been the best medicine we could have hoped for in 2021 and we’re thrilled.”

Schools that have also received county approval to return to in-person instruction include: Liberty School in Petaluma, Sebastopol Independent Charter School, The Spring Hill School in Petaluma, St. Rose School in Santa Rosa, Victory Christian Academy in Santa Rosa and St. Vincent de Paul in Petaluma. Nineteen additional schools and districts — including Santa Rosa City Schools, Petaluma City Elementary District, Windsor Unified, Healdsburg Unified and Sonoma Valley Unified — have submitted plans to the county and are in various stages of review.

And all of this comes as coronavirus case numbers continue to fall locally. Though Sonoma County remains mired in the state’s purple tier, indicating widespread transmission of the virus, it is anticipated that the county will soon move up to the next tier, red. The advanced status indicates substantial spread of the virus, but triggers a lessening of some rules for returning staff and students to campus.

In red, schools and districts no longer need county health department approval to reopen. Moving to red also allows the return of the county’s middle and high school students to the classroom — something that is not allowed in the purple tier.

But on Monday morning, months of hypothetical debate and dialogue became reality as scores of students walked through the gates of Sonoma Charter School. Just after 8 a.m., kindergarten, first and second graders all lined up outside, were welcomed by staff and bid adieu by parents, and proceeded into their respective classrooms for the first time since schools were shuttered across the county March 13, 2020.

Ninety-four percent of families opted to have their children return to the campus tucked in on the west side of Highway 12 on Vailetti Drive.

“The fact that they wanted to come back to school is also confidence for us. They had confidence in our ability to stay safe and have their kids back in school and that makes my staff feel good too,” Elin said.

Kindergartner Andrea Ceballos, 5, waves to her classmate Valeria Reyes 5, as they wait to have their temperatures checked before entering the classroom on the first day of in-person learning Sonoma Charter School in Sonoma, California, on Monday, March 1, 2021. (Beth Schlanker/ The Press Democrat)

For kindergarten through second grades, students will attend school from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and have distance learning lessons on Friday. Each grade has one full class of students that is divided into two stable groups which split time between their classroom teacher and full-time teaching assistants. The two groups do not mix.

In the classrooms, along with songs designed to get to know peers, students were instructed about the new guidelines: One person per bathroom trip, wash hands and use hand sanitizer, no sharing of snacks or supplies. Where once there were colorful rugs the youngest students would sit upon, now there were pieces of tape 6 feet apart.