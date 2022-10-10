First responders conduct rescue training exercises at Helen Putnam

The Petaluma Fire Department and other agencies will conduct a series of “rope rescue” training exercises at Helen Putnam Regional Park this week, which may affect access to the park at its Oxford Court entrance.

In a notice released over the weekend, the department stated that the rescue training exercises will be held on Oct. 10, 12 and 14 between 9:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. During the exercises, “Firefighters will be simulating a downed mountain biker or hiker in a steep ravine that needs medical attention,” the department stated. Other agencies will be involved, as well as equipment including fire engines and helicopters.

“This training is vital to firefighter/rescue personnel to stay prepared before actual incidents occur,” the department said.

If Helen Putnam’s Oxford Court entrance is blocked during the exercises, visitors may access the park through its new northern entrance at 373 Windsor Drive, or its main entrance at 411 Chileno Valley Road.