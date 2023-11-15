The prelude to wet week in the North Bay came in a light wave of rainfall Tuesday, with just over a third of an inch recorded at the Sonoma County airport and about 0.78 inches in Venado in the hills west of Healdsburg.

Southern Sonoma County and Napa County saw smaller amounts, but two more rounds of rain are expected, with the next coming Wednesday afternoon, and the strongest coming Friday into early Saturday.

The National Weather Service expects an inch or more to fall in the valleys and up to 2 or 3 inches to drop in the coastal hills. As that storm exits, forecasters were looking at a drier outlook for Thanksgiving week, said Sean Miller, a National Weather Service meteorologist.