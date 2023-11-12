A five-car crash closed southbound Highway 101 north of Petaluma briefly Saturday night, though the CHP had the fast lane of traffic open about 30 minutes after the 8:24 p.m. collision.

Traffic reportedly remained slow in the area, as crews worked to get cars to the side of the road and transport the injured from the scene near Pepper Road and Penngrove.

All lanes were reopened by 9:40 p.m.

Emergency dispatchers said at least one vehicle reportedly was overturned in the crash, requiring extrication of at least one occupant. Two ambulances were requested for the event.

No additional information was immediately available.

