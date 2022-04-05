Five dozen EV charging stations installed at Petaluma offices

In an effort to expand sustainable practices around the city and beyond, real estate investment firm Basin Street Properties has installed 60 new electric vehicle charging stations at six of its properties across Petaluma.

Powerflex EDF Renewables installed the state-of-the-art Webasto TurboDX Level 2 stations at six different locations on Old Redwood Highway, North McDowell Boulevard, South McDowell Boulevard and at the Petaluma Marina, according to an April 4 press release.

“EV charging demand continues to grow with our tenant base and it’s a property feature we feel good about at multiple levels,” said Stephanie Burlingame, Chief Operating Officer at Basin Street Properties, in the emailed statement.

Powerflex also helped coordinate rebates through the California Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Project.

The EV charging installation also follows three other recent solar installation projects in Sacramento, Petaluma and Santa Rosa, which collectively provide more than 1 million kilowatts of annual power generation.

It also follows Petaluma’s recent commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030.

Basin Street Properties, established in Petaluma in 1974, is one of Northern California’s and Nevada’s most prominent developers, investors and managers of commercial properties.

Amelia Parreira is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.