Fixing Petaluma’s downtown trestle is doable, but questions remain, city says

Petaluma’s century-old downtown trestle is in need of major repairs but still salvageable, according to a study discussed at a City Council meeting earlier this month.

The historic trestle, first built in 1922 but fenced off nearly three decades ago, will need much of its lower half to be completely replaced, while its upper portions – those not regularly submerged in the Petaluma River – require less significant repairs, Public Works and Utilities Director Christopher Bolt said at the Petaluma City Council’s Oct. 2 meeting.

Bolt was presenting the findings of a study conducted in late May to determine the trestle’s condition, and how much it had deteriorated since its last assessment in 2011. City leaders continue to consider options for transforming the structure “into a prized, iconic riverfront gathering place and active transportation hub,” as the city’s website puts it.

The study, conducted by GHD, Inc., involved inspection and evaluation of the trestle’s timber to test for insect, mold and water damage, to find suitable replacement materials, and to find ways to preserve what’s still intact.

Even with that done, however, the project remains a complicated one. The current structure is owned by Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit, and Bolt indicated the city and SMART are discussing the possibility of the city taking ownership of the structure.

The recent study will help both parties understand the structure’s overall condition and possible liabilities, Bolt said. A spokesperson for SMART confirmed the agency is in talks with the city about the trestle, but added that no final decisions have been made.

Meanwhile, the city leases the land where the structure stands from the State Lands Commission, an entity which manages California’s submerged lands and riverbeds – and the city project will depend in part on approvals granted by the Commission.

The project is also eligible for historic recognition at the national, state and local level, Bolt noted.

Cost is a moving target too, due to the uncertainty of grant funding. So far the project has cost the city $188,000, out of an estimated total cost of $9.35 million. This fiscal year, the city has allocated $1.26 million for the trestle, according to the project description in the city’s 2023-24 budget.

“The thing we’ve learned so far with grant application is that the project needs to be shovel ready to be a solid candidate for much of the funding,” Bolt said, adding that the city is currently on track for that – with design, permitting, and a final plan for repair and replacement in place – by December 2024.

However, the city is currently researching and seeking out community funding and grant funding to help cover project costs even before it’s ready for construction.

With so many variables, even though trestle reconstruction is among the city’s top 10 priorities, an estimated completion has yet to be determined.

Half salvageable

After its construction in 1922, the Petaluma trestle served the Petaluma and Santa Rosa Railroad as a spur line – a secondary railroad line that branches off from the main track. It later became a promenade and viewing platform, but was closed to the public in 1994, Bolt said.

At this point, Bolt said, all of the trestle’s piles will need to be either repaired – with a technique that uses a grout-filled fiberglass sleeve – or replaced with steel poles.

“The piles are the most serious issue,” he said, referring to the timber poles rising up out of the riverbed. “We can salvage and rehabilitate the structure, though, provided that the structural integrity is restored to the piles underneath.”

Whatever the method, it will be “expensive because you’re rebuilding from the bottom up, which is always difficult,” Bolt said.

However, the entire trestle won’t need to be replaced.

“We have a lot of bad piles, but we have great wood on top of the piles,” with more than half of the structure salvageable, he said.

Trestle’s status According to the city, inspectors made the following assessments on the state of the downtown Petaluma trestle: • The pile caps, beams that span the tops of the piles, ranged from poor to excellent condition, with nine out of 38 currently needing replacement. • Stringers, the long beams that span between pile caps and run parallel to the railroad tracks, showed an increase in deterioration confined to the same locations. • The diagonal timber pieces used to enhance pile strength, or braces, would need to be removed to fix the piles and, once replaced, will likely have steel ties used to meet capacity requirements. • The railroad ties showed increased deterioration, with 23% having large internal decay voids.

