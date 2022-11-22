With only a tiny share of ballots left to count across Sonoma County, Victoria Fleming appears to have secured a second term on the Santa Rosa City Council, according to the latest election results.

The update Tuesday afternoon added 90% of what remained uncounted after last week, and approximately 2,000 ballots — just 1% of the countywide vote — are left to count.

Fleming had 40.1% of the vote to 37.3% for challenger Terry Sanders with 11,655 votes counted in the hotly contested four-way District 4 race.

She increased her lead slightly to 320 votes with the addition of 634 newly counted votes in District 4. With so few ballots outstanding countywide, it’s unlikely Sanders will overcome the difference.

Fleming’s reelection keeps in power a nominally progressive council and beats back a challenge from business and public safety interests that had propelled Sanders’ campaign.

As the race entered the final weeks, outside spending by interest groups and the rival campaigns fueled a last effort to target undecided voters. The campaign drew more money than other city races across Sonoma County this election cycle and is one of the most expensive for a Santa Rosa council seat in recent years.

Businessman Henry Huang, one of the other contenders, captured 20.3% of the vote, complicating Sanders’ bid to oust Fleming. Scheherazade “Shari” Shamsavari, a retired health and education professional, had 2.3%.

Tuesday’s update added 15,125 ballots and brings the countywide count to 197,789, equating 65% turnout, in line with projections last week by Registrar of Voters Deva Proto.

The District 4 race was one of the most decisive outcomes in Tuesday’s updated tallies. Another came in Cloverdale, where Measure K, which would outlaw fireworks, was on its way to a loss. It trailed by a wider margin than last week, with 47.2% of the vote in favor and 52.8% opposed, with 3,483 votes counted.

The update also clarified what are likely to be final standings in the at-large race for three council seats in Sebastopol and in Petaluma’s District 3 race.

Meanwhile in Healdsburg, Ron Edwards’ lead over former council member Brigette Mansell shrunk by nearly half. The political newcomer had 45.9% of the 4,518 votes counted to 44.5% for Mansell, leading by 60 votes, down from 111 last week.

Remaining ballots include provisional ballots and ballots submitted by voters who registered to vote within 14 days of the election or on Election Day.

