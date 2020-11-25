Floathouse project in home stretch

For advocates of recreation on the Petaluma River, a project to add a floating watercraft rental facility on the turning basin has been like paddling into a stiff headwind. Progress is noticeable, but setbacks are challenging.

The first key step, driving piles for the floating docks in the turning basin, was postponed by a year when the D Street drawbridge was stuck in the down position in 2017, cutting off access for boats up river.

Finally work resumed, and the river was eventually dredged, but a partially sunken barge is now blocking the river. On top of that, the pandemic has presented new challenges to the project, said Greg Sabourin, executive director of the Petaluma Small Craft Center.

And, despite a $150,000 funding gap, Sabourin said the boat rental center is on track to open by June.

“We are committed to opening next summer,” he said. “This project is 10 years in the making. We’ve had setbacks. But we need to open next year. We don’t want to lose that enthusiasm.”

The project is envisioned as providing public access for boating and paddling on the Petaluma River. The pilings and floating docks have now been installed. The city is working on replacing the aging Cavanagh Landing docks that will connect to the new floathouse.

The Petaluma Small Craft Center has launched an end of the year fundraising appeal to raise the remaining $150,000 to fund the rental kiosk that will sit atop the docks and the fleet of human-powered watercraft. The group has already raised $400,000 for the initial phases of the project.

Donations are accepted at www.thefloathousepetaluma.org.

“This project is literally ready,” Sabourin said. “This (fundraiser) gets us to the finish line.”

Once it’s open, the floathouse will rent out several lengths of kayaks, stand up paddle boards, peddle boats, hydrobikes, canoes and small sailboats, Sabourin said. He said the pandemic is actually a selling point for river recreation, since most paddling is done in isolation or in small groups and provides good outdoor exercise.

“It’s an opportunity to get outdoors during these strange times,” he said.

Once the floathouse is complete, it is expected to generate revenue for the nonprofit Petaluma Small Craft Center. The group’s next project is a bit more ambitious — a permanent boathouse where all of the local rowing clubs can meet and store their boats.

The boathouse is slated for a piece of waterfront land in the new Riverfront development near the Highway 101 bridge. Sabourin said the main challenge with that project is the initial $7 to $8 million price tag.

“That’s got a lot of people scared,” he said.

But Sabourin said the boathouse project could be scaled back or planned with less expensive materials. The organization could also launch a national funding drive to find key sponsors for that project.

“We knew it would be an expensive price tag,” he said. “We know the money is out there.”

The initial hurdle, opening the floathouse, seems more attainable. And, barring any unforeseen difficulties in the next six months, it should be opened just in time for the warm weather of summer.

Of course, it’s hard to predict what challenges could come up between now and then, as Sabourin wrote in a fundraising appeal.

“Anyone who’s built anything knows that complications and unforeseen expenses arise without warning. The element of water increases those costs and regulatory burdens,” he wrote.

“One day soon, we’ll gather on The Floathouse docks, ready for a quick evening paddle after work, dropping our kids off for summer camp or an after-school program, taking an early morning row, or cruising with friends aboard an electric launch — and we’ll be asking ourselves, ’Remember when Petaluma didn’t have easy river access for everyone?’”

