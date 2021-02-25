Flood-prone Penngrove sewer infrastructure getting $1.5M boost

A 1970s-era wastewater pumping station in Penngrove will soon get a $1.5 million upgrade as part of an effort to protect the critical sewer infrastructure from flood-induced shutdowns and harmful sewage overflows.

Work on the project is expected to begin this spring, Sonoma Water officials say, and it’s meant to protect the small pump station from growing problems with localized flooding.

Since the 1990s, the Penngrove Lift station, which sits in a depression near Ely Road and Old Redwood Highway, has been regularly inundated by floodwaters that envelope Ely Road and threaten the station’s sensitive electrical equipment.

The rainy season deluges – 10 of which have happened in the past 12 years – often send Sonoma Water crews scrambling to shut off power before the rising, brackish waters can do their damage. But with power shut down to a system made to move effluent, the station has been the site of potentially hazardous sanitary sewer overflows.

Kevin Booker, an engineer with Sonoma Water, said the coming project, approved by the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 9, will provide long-sought relief.

“It allows the lift station to continually run – even if that road is flooded – which will have an impact in terms of having sanitary sewer overflows,” Booker said. “It’s always a relief for us if we can do something to mitigate (sewage overflows).”

The Penngrove lift station is a key waypoint for the effluent produced in the hamlet just north of Petaluma, pushing it along before it eventually reaches the Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility at Petaluma’s southern edge.

Previous efforts to address flooding, including the construction of a low wall around the lift station, have not been effective long-term solutions, according to documents provided by Sonoma Water.

“Flooding events continue to threaten the electrical control equipment,” Sonoma Water officials said in staff reports submitted to the Board of Supervisors, which also serves as the Sonoma Water Board of Directors. “Sonoma Water continues to shut off power to the lift station when floodwaters reach a certain elevation for staff safety and to prevent potential hazards.”

The new, permanent fix, expected to take nearly 300 days to complete, will raise the lift station equipment out of the 500-year floodplain to ensure the station can continue to operate during even the worst flooding disasters.

The project was made possible in part through $656,000 in FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grants, and Sonoma Water will cover the remaining $860,000, according to documents provided by the agency.

The Penngrove station today resembles a squat little cottage, its bricks painted tan. It might fit will in a serene, wooded enclave if not for the cinderblock wall with razorwire fencing jutting out from one side, measures offering protection from intrusions of all types.

Sonoma Water officials documented severe flooding here in 2012 and in 2016, when nearby Ely Road was submerged in the deluge. Inside the lift station, the water level rose precariously close to the station’s electrical infrastructure. The very real prospect of not being able to reach the lift station due to localized flooding has weighed on staff.

“When Willowbrook Creek floods, and starts to flood Ely (Road), it blocks access to the lift station,” Booker said. “If we can’t get there, it will have a huge impact to the equipment.”

(Tyler Silvy is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier.)