A flood watch has been issued, some low-lying roads will be barricaded, and extra emergency crews will be in place over the weekend and into next week as another series of winter storms is forecast to sweep into the North Bay.

Up to 5 inches of rain is projected to drop on the higher elevations of Sonoma County, with 2 to 4 inches expected in the valleys, the National Weather Service said.

Widespread high winds also are forecast, though not as powerful as in the Feb. 4 bomb cyclone, which unleashed hurricane-force winds, reaching 60 mph in the lowlands and 95 mph at Cobb Mountain’s west ridge east of Cloverdale, toppling trees around the region, damaging houses and infrastructure, and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity.

The weather service issued a flood watch for Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties, as well as eight other counties stretching down the California coast, running from 10 a.m. Sunday through 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In Sonoma County, at least four roads will be closed — Mark West Station, Starr, Trenton-Healdsburg, and Green Valley roads — to decrease the odds that people will need to be rescued traveling across flood-prone areas.

Bright yellow flood gauge signs indicating water levels up to 5 feet have been installed on those roads, as well as Waller Road.

The hope is that along with barricades, the signs will deter drivers who might otherwise be tempted to try and make it through a flooded area, said Johannes Hoevertsz, director of Sonoma County’s public infrastructure department.

“We have found that drivers, for some reason on those roads, are aggressively trying to cross them when they're flooded and we've had a lot of swift water rescues from first responders, and we're trying to find a sensible way of dealing with this,” Hoevertsz said.

On Jan. 31, emergency personnel had to rescue a woman who became stranded in her Honda CRV while attempting to cross a flooded stretch of Mark West Station Road.

That rescue took place roughly a mile away from the area where, a year before, a 43-year-old Ukiah woman died after flooding near Trenton-Healdsburg Road trapped her in her car, which was pushed into a vineyard. In June 2023, the woman’s husband filed a wrongful-death lawsuit against Sonoma County.

“We're monitoring all our sites, and we may be closing other roads as they flood,” Hoevertsz said.

After some initial rainfall Saturday, a more impactful round of precipitation is expected Sunday, according to the weather service. Modeling suggests the greatest accumulation of rainfall will hit the coastal ranges, with totals of 3 to 5 inches.

“It's a low pressure system that has an accompanying front with it and depending where it exactly crosses and at what time, we could get a potential triple point, which means a cold front, warm front and occluded front,” said Nicole Sarment, a weather service meteorologist.

That, she said, means “there is some chance for thunderstorms on Sunday.“

⚠A Flood Watch has been issued valid Sunday morning through Wednesday Morning for the entire Bay Area and portions of the Central Coast. Excessive runoff from moderate to heavy rain may lead to flooding. #cawx pic.twitter.com/RKFWK02qRb — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 16, 2024

Heavy runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone zones. Urban areas with poor drainage are also subject to the flood watch.

“We've been monitoring the forecast from the National Weather Service very closely,” said Sonoma County Fire District spokesperson Karen Hancock.

Three swiftwater rescue teams will be on hand, three times as many battalion chiefs will be on duty, and extra staff will be stationed at the Sonoma County Fire District’s operations center in Windsor, Hancock said.

“We're not expecting major flooding, let's say, on the Russian River. But we do have all these streams that run into it. And we do have a lot of low lying areas and roadways where we have that nuisance flooding,” she said. “Knowing that the soils are already saturated from the last storms, we just want to be sure that we're ready for all that additional runoff and the ponding that may happen.”

As always, Hancock added, trees breaking or uprooting are a concern.

“Even though they’re not expected to be as strong as last time, we're still going to have some pretty good gust winds and as you know, we typically get trees down and power lines down, and that keeps our crews very busy,” she said.

Most main-stem river sites are forecast to remain below flood stage, the weather service said. The Russian River is forecast to reach 24.9 feet in Guerneville Tuesday night, well below 32-foot flood stage.

Flooding rain, gusty winds, and hazardous surf are expected this holiday weekend. Stay weather aware and keep up with the latest from a trusted weather source! #cawx pic.twitter.com/UMHQiLwdpA — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 16, 2024

In Napa, the Napa River is projected to rise to 14 feet Monday morning; flood stage is 25 feet.

Since Oct. 1, 2023, the start of the water year, the Charles M. Schulz Sonoma County Airport has received about 24.92 inches of rain. That is just 9/10 of an inch below what fell last year during the continuous bout of atmospheric rivers.

In the same period, the Napa County Airport recorded 13.48 inches, about 4.5 inches under last year’s totals through Feb. 15.

Staff Writers Madison Smalstig and Phil Barber contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Jeremy Hay at 707-387-2960 or jeremy.hay@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @jeremyhay