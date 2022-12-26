We want to see your weather photos! Please include when and where you took the photos. Send them to onlineideas@pressdemocrat.com .

Following an overnight atmospheric river that was expected to pound Sonoma County early Tuesday, area residents will have little time to dry off before more rain hits the North Bay.

The second wave is on tap beginning Thursday and should stick around through Sunday, said Jeff Lorber, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office in Monterey.

As much as 4 inches of rain is expected over four days. And while conditions may not be as strong as what developed Monday night, this weekend will still provide “substantial rainfall,” particularly after Thursday, Lorber said.

“Looks to be a little heavier over the weekend, Friday night into Saturday,” he said.

The Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes identified Thursday’s storm as an atmospheric river, moisture laden plumes that provide most of the rainfall on the North Coast, but Lorber said his office hadn’t verified that.

As Monday’s atmospheric river approached the North Bay Area, the National Weather Service warned of potential flooding, gusty winds up to 60 mph and up to 5 inches of rain in Sonoma County starting Monday night.

Due to moderate to heavy rainfall, the weather service issued a flood watch over the North Bay lasting from 1 a.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Low-lying areas, poorly drained areas, and some small creeks and streams that typically flood were at risk for flooding and should be avoided through at least Tuesday, said Brian Garcia, a NWS meteorologist.

Weather experts were planning to keep an eye on the Glass Fire burn scar in case they need to issue flash flood alerts, Garcia said.

Moderate to Heavy Rainfall is expected on Tuesday. A Flood Watch has been issued for the North Bay, The San Mateo Peninsula & Santa Cruz Mountains and Big Sur. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas and it is best to prepare on Monday in advance.#CAwx #CArain pic.twitter.com/rUmpaE1bMa — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 26, 2022

The Santa Rosa Fire Department advised residents in Santa Rosa, especially those on or near the Glass Fire burn scar, to be prepared and informed.

The city of Santa Rosa’s sandbag filling station is open for residents throughout the rainy season. They can find sand and bags at the City Municipal Services Center North located at 55 Stony Point Road, which will be open 24-7.

More information can be found at www.srcity.org/2963/Rain-Ready.

*FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT NIGHT THROUGH TOMORROW AFTERNOON* Residents in Santa Rosa and especially those in and around the Glass Fire Burn scar should visit https://t.co/qpoJBKioYq for information on actions you can take. pic.twitter.com/c4Vh9YJrgX — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) December 26, 2022

Meteorologists expected light rain to begin in Sonoma County around 5 p.m. Monday with heavier rain hitting around 9 to 10 p.m. and the core of the front moving in around midnight.

Estimated rain totals for the coastal range were between 3 and 4 inches, potentially up to 5 inches in the wettest parts of the coastal hills. In the interior valley, including Santa Rosa and Petaluma, around 1 to 3 inches of rain was expected, Garcia said.

NWS data shows 4.18 inches of precipitation recorded at its main Sonoma County measuring point at Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport. That’s just shy of the 5.39 inches typically recorded through Dec. 25.

Normal rainfall through Dec. 26 is 5.65 inches, but 5.89 inches through Dec. 27. This week’s storm could potentially put totals above normal levels through Dec. 27, according to the weather service.

A wind advisory was also issued for the North Bay mountains, as gusty winds could be up to 60 mph on the highest peaks, such as Mount Saint Helena and Sugarloaf Ridge, ahead of the storm front.

In the Highway 101 corridor, wind gusts will be around 20 to 30 mph with sustained winds up to 20 mph. “It will be breezy for sure,” Garcia said.

Lingering showers behind the storm front will continue throughout Tuesday morning, he said. Residents can expect a break Tuesday night into Wednesday before more rain systems head this way, Garcia said.

“Essentially, this system tonight is essentially going to pave the way for some additional systems over the coming week and a half or so,” Garcia said. “But, hey, we need the rain.”

Staff writer Colin Atagi contributed to this report.