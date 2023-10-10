As animal welfare activists stormed a Petaluma duck farm four years ago, seeking to liberate birds and sought to shut down the farm’s machinery, their cameras were rolling as one of their members was dragged by the neck in processing equipment, a mishap that could have killed him, a farm manager testified Tuesday.

The events at Reichardt Duck Farm June 3, 2019 were depicted in footage presented to jurors on the third day of lead protester Wayne Hsiung’s trial on trespassing and conspiracy charges in Sonoma County Superior Court.

The charges stem from the 2019 protest at Reichardt Duck Farm and one on May 29, 2018 at Sunrise Farms where chicken eggs are processed.

Footage from Reichardt Duck Farm was filmed by Hsiung’s Berkeley-based organization, Direction Action Everywhere, whose members rushed onto the property on Middle Two Rock Road.

Leland Trumbo, who oversees Reichardt’s construction and maintenance, testified the Sonoma County Farm Bureau spread word the activists planned to converge in the area that morning.

“We were sorta on alert … we were hoping it would happen to someone else,” Trumbo testified to the jury of four men and eight women.

Footage showed an estimated 25 protesters entering the property through an open gate at the southwest corner of the property, bypassing “no trespassing signs.”

They carried gray, plastic bins believed to be used to ferry away ducks. They ran through a field on the property wearing plastic booties, but Trumbo said the precautions were insufficient to protect the farm from viruses.

“We would want to have control over booties. We would want them to come from us,” he testified.

Activists ran through the property as a group leader communicated with a second group via radio, advising them of their status and ending sentences with “over.”

They reached the processing area in the property’s southeast corner where ducks are processed and Trumbo testified the group began hitting random buttons to shut off the equipment.

They removed ducks hanging from equipment and wrapped bicycle U-locks around their own necks to lock themselves to equipment.

That’s when the processing equipment turned on and dragged one of the protesters by his neck as his associates rushed to turn off the machine and find the key to his lock.

“Holy (expletive), we need to stop it right now,” one of them shouted as the camera focused on the trapped man, his neck pressed against a pole.

It wasn’t specified how the machine turned on, but Trumbo said the incident could have been tragic.

“It probably would’ve decapitated someone. It would have been bad,” he said.

Moments later, the footage showed three activists trying to force their way past two employees into a facility where feathers are dried.

Soon after, they chained themselves to the front gate on Middle Two Rock Road with ducks in their arms, one member crying, footage showed. They were joined by hundreds of other protesters who had just arrived by bus.

Among them was Hsiung, an attorney and co-founder of Direct Action Everywhere, who rallied the group and encouraged their participation.

He’s charged with two misdemeanor counts of trespassing and two felony counts of conspiracy. He’s representing himself and, if convicted as charged, could be sentenced to as much as three years and eight months in prison.

Protesters had been accused of coming onto properties in large numbers and illegally entering facilities. Their goal was to remove chickens and ducks they believed were being mistreated and film poor conditions they allege existed.

Protesters contend they believed animals were being mistreated and referencing California’s animal cruelty laws, had the right to rescue poultry in distress.

A handful of protesters had been charged in the case but either reached plea deals or had their cases dismissed, leaving Hsiung as the loan defendant.

Tuesday’s testimony continued from Friday when Sunrise Farms co-owner Michael Weber testified about the events from 2018 when hundreds of protesters came on his property.

He denied chickens were mistreated and protesters had permission to be on the property.

Trumbo also said none of the protesters had permission to be at Reichardt.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi.