Dominic Foppoli briefly attends Windsor meeting to keep seat

Embattled Windsor Mayor Dominic Foppoli attended the regular Town Council meeting Wednesday night for a short time to prevent his office from being declared vacant.

A post on the town’s official Facebook page after the meeting said the following:

“At-large Mayor Foppoli informed our Town Manager that he intends to occasionally attend the first portion of meetings of the Town Council in order to avoid having his office be declared vacant, pursuant to State law.”

During the council member roll call at the start of the meeting, Foppoli’s name was called and he said “I’m here.” A post on Windsor’s website headlined “Frequently Asked Questions Regarding At-large Mayor Foppoli’s Occasional Council Meeting Attendance” and dated Wednesday said Foppoli told Town Manager Ken MacNab that he would participate in the call to order, roll call and Pledge of Allegiance, and then leave the meeting.

The mayor, who has refused to resign following allegations by at least seven women that he sexually assaulted them, left the meeting a short time later. Foppoli, who has denied the allegations, has said he will “step back” from duties but not resign. Foppoli has been condemned by the council and other elected leaders and asked to resign in the past.

MacNab had told council members and staff ahead of time that Foppoli had informed him that he would be there for a portion of a meeting every 60 days in accordance with state law.

The council has formally requested a grand jury investigation of Foppoli. A recall effort has been launched by residents of the town.

