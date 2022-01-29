Subscribe

For North Bay parents of young children, COVID is like ‘a living jail’

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 29, 2022, 11:55AM
Each passing Southwest flight reminds the Tse-Woo family of all they have sacrificed to remain healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My kids want to travel, because they see a plane up in the sky all the time,” Santa Rosa mom Shirley Tse said. “They go on YouTube, and they see people on planes, and they want to do that. But I have to think, ‘How safe would we be on a plane?’ That is the dilemma of parenthood right now. How far can we go to get our children’s lives to be normal?”

It’s a human quandary older than the ability to walk upright: How to keep a very young child safe while empowering them to explore and understand the world around them. It has become vastly more difficult to solve during the age of COVID, with a microscopic and rapidly mutating virus carrying the potential to turn any playdate or hour in the classroom into a household emergency.

Shirley Tse high-fives her 3-year-old daughter, Serena Woo, while pushing her on a swing in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Two dozen Sonoma County mothers responded to a recent query by The Press Democrat, and several talked at length in subsequent interviews about their lives over the past two years. While the tone varied, most described feelings of fear, isolation and confusion, as well as the complicated dance it often takes to keep a family functioning during school closures, exposures and surges in community transmission.

Some families have stressed “normalcy” and de-emphasized safety precautions. Others, like the Kilstroms of Santa Rosa, have all but adopted new lives in an effort to stave off the virus.

In their case, it’s to shield 2-year-old Zander, who has autism and a genetic disorder that leaves him with a compromised immune system.

“It’s a scary thing,” Milizza (it’s pronounced Muh-LIE-za) Kilstrom said. “So we have been very, very cautious. Even with my older son, we were scared to even send him to school.”

Eli Kilstrom is 9, and daughter Ariellah is 3. They and Zander are now accustomed to an elaborate set of household safety protocols. If they go to the park, or to school, they take off their shirt and pants and change into “home clothes” when they get back. Shoes stay outside. They wash their feet.

If they go somewhere more crowded, like a museum, they shower at home. Pretty much no one outside the nuclear family has entered the house in almost two years.

“I do everything I can do to be safe, and to be clean,” Milizza said. “It’s a lot.”

Milizza Kilstrom watches her 3-year-old son, Zander Luppi, pop bubbles at their home in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The family goes to great lengths to avoid coronavirus infection because Zander is immunocompromised. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Stacey Gallagher of Santa Rosa is extra careful, too, though her 15-month-old son, Theo, is healthy and engaged. Maybe part of her trepidation stems from her employment. Part of Gallagher’s role as a human resources manager for a custom crush wine facility in Healdsburg is managing coronavirus within the company.

If an employee is exposed or has a sniffle, she hears about it.

“To me, it feels like it’s everywhere. I feel like I live and breathe COVID,” Gallagher said. “And that has increased my anxiety. I joke that they put the most paranoid person about COVID in charge of COVID. I don’t know if that’s good or bad.”

The Gallaghers invited friends for a gender reveal party when Stacey was pregnant with Theo, but made sure everyone wore masks and stayed 6 feet apart — or farther, in her case. Stacey sat by herself, 20 feet removed.

Stacey began setting strict limits the moment she brought Theo home from the hospital. Her mother was the only relative able to quarantine for two weeks, so she was the only one allowed to visit inside. Theo’s first-ever playdate came after his first birthday; his 5-year-old cousin visited on Christmas.

“There’s a lot of things you tell yourself before you actually have kids,” Gallagher said. “One of those things is you don’t want to be a smothering parent. So he might eat some dirt. He’s a kid. But COVID has kind of become such an obsessive worry.”

Gallagher fights it, telling herself the science suggests children are probably not susceptible to long-term adverse effects from COVID. Still, she finds it hard to let go of the dread.

“My logical brain tells me one thing, but I can’t get my body to move in that direction,” Gallagher said.

Other parents described the logistical mayhem of this pandemic. The school issue is particularly frustrating for some.

Michelle Tinsley of Healdsburg has a 19-month-old and a 4-year-old son who is immunocompromised. Daycare was not an option, so Tinsley gave up her regular work days to stay home with the kids.

Selene Hernandez of Santa Rosa said she may have to quit her job because her employer won’t give her the flexibility she needs to home-school her child when there’s an outbreak on campus.

Kate McLaughlin knows what it’s like to be stretched thin.

Her husband, Jason, had immunity issues, and the family, which includes daughter Éala, took rigid precautions. It wasn’t enough. Jason contracted the virus, probably on an errand, and died of COVID-19 last February at the age of 48. Éala was 3 at the time, leaving Kate to care for this tiny person on her own while mired in grief.

Shopping is hard now, because McLaughlin doesn’t want to take unvaccinated Éala into stores. She orders groceries from Whole Foods through Grubhub or DoorDash, and picks up at the door. That has gotten trickier during the omicron surge. Lately, if McLaughlin orders online Saturday morning, she won’t be able to pick up until Sunday afternoon.

Taking Éala to and from preschool is harder. To manage it, McLaughlin, a schoolteacher in Marin County, went to an 80% work schedule. That means she has lost 20% of her yearly take-home pay. And even with that financial hit, she had to arrange a convoluted shuttle system that has her driving three days a week, her mother-in-law one day and her mother one day.

McLaughlin got a cold shortly after New Year’s Day and had to take time off. She’s rapidly running out of sick days, she said. Her mom took over the driving while McLaughlin was down — then she got sick, too. Then McLaughlin’s father caught it.

“I don’t know how single moms have done this for years,” she said. “And I feel it’s infinitely worse now, with COVID. I keep reading things about parents feeling abandoned, and I do feel that way.”

McLaughlin noted one obvious form of help: paid family leave policies. President Joe Biden had attempted to make a 12-week family and medical leave program a centerpiece of social safety net legislation. He excised it from the $1.85 trillion bill he forwarded to House of Representatives Democrats last October after it became clear he didn’t have majority support.

The worries facing parents have only multiplied lately with the rise of omicron. Previous variants, for whatever reason, did not infect many children. That’s not true of this latest mutation.

An average of 881 American children below age 17 are being admitted to hospitals with COVID each day, according to the most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalizations of kids under 5 have reached levels two to four times higher than previous peaks.

Several Sonoma County parents said they are eagerly awaiting authorization of coronavirus vaccines for the youngest set of children.

Susana Hernandez admits she is spooked. The Santa Rosa resident found out she was pregnant shortly before the news crawls began mentioning a new virus in China, and was still carrying her son Angel when the first round of wildfires hit in the summer of 2020.

“I have anxiety,” Hernandez said. “It’s something I have to really just work through for a while. I don’t think I’ll ever be the same.”

One of the hardest things for Hernandez has been her emergence as family gatekeeper. Her husband and older children, which include a 16-year-old stepson and 4-year-old Alonzo, would rather mix more. But she’s not comfortable with that. She has set boundaries with unvaccinated relatives, and told her own brother he couldn’t come over for Thanksgiving dinner because he had recently traveled to Las Vegas.

“Oh, my gosh. It’s so hard,” Hernandez said. “The stress level has just skyrocketed for me. And it’s almost like you feel guilty. You feel embarrassed, because you see other people who don’t care. Relatives and friends just continue on with their lives. I wish I could just say ‘whatever’ and move on. But I can’t.”

Shirley Tse laughs with her 3-year-old daughter, Serena Woo, while spinning her on a swing in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

That constant uncertainty in the face of shifting scientific evidence and competing belief systems was a common theme among local moms. Shirley Tse was one of them.

“Are you comfortable going to places where there’s people? No, I’m really not,” Tse said. “Because they don’t all wear masks. Or they wear masks down below their nose. To be honest, it’s like a living jail for a lot of people. Because you don’t really feel comfortable going out.”

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Skinny_Post.

