For North Bay parents of young children, COVID is like ‘a living jail’

Each passing Southwest flight reminds the Tse-Woo family of all they have sacrificed to remain healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

“My kids want to travel, because they see a plane up in the sky all the time,” Santa Rosa mom Shirley Tse said. “They go on YouTube, and they see people on planes, and they want to do that. But I have to think, ‘How safe would we be on a plane?’ That is the dilemma of parenthood right now. How far can we go to get our children’s lives to be normal?”

It’s a human quandary older than the ability to walk upright: How to keep a very young child safe while empowering them to explore and understand the world around them. It has become vastly more difficult to solve during the age of COVID, with a microscopic and rapidly mutating virus carrying the potential to turn any playdate or hour in the classroom into a household emergency.

Shirley Tse high-fives her 3-year-old daughter, Serena Woo, while pushing her on a swing in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Two dozen Sonoma County mothers responded to a recent query by The Press Democrat, and several talked at length in subsequent interviews about their lives over the past two years. While the tone varied, most described feelings of fear, isolation and confusion, as well as the complicated dance it often takes to keep a family functioning during school closures, exposures and surges in community transmission.

Some families have stressed “normalcy” and de-emphasized safety precautions. Others, like the Kilstroms of Santa Rosa, have all but adopted new lives in an effort to stave off the virus.

In their case, it’s to shield 2-year-old Zander, who has autism and a genetic disorder that leaves him with a compromised immune system.

“It’s a scary thing,” Milizza (it’s pronounced Muh-LIE-za) Kilstrom said. “So we have been very, very cautious. Even with my older son, we were scared to even send him to school.”

Eli Kilstrom is 9, and daughter Ariellah is 3. They and Zander are now accustomed to an elaborate set of household safety protocols. If they go to the park, or to school, they take off their shirt and pants and change into “home clothes” when they get back. Shoes stay outside. They wash their feet.

If they go somewhere more crowded, like a museum, they shower at home. Pretty much no one outside the nuclear family has entered the house in almost two years.

“I do everything I can do to be safe, and to be clean,” Milizza said. “It’s a lot.”

Milizza Kilstrom watches her 3-year-old son, Zander Luppi, pop bubbles at their home in Santa Rosa on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022. The family goes to great lengths to avoid coronavirus infection because Zander is immunocompromised. (Christopher Chung/ The Press Democrat)

Stacey Gallagher of Santa Rosa is extra careful, too, though her 15-month-old son, Theo, is healthy and engaged. Maybe part of her trepidation stems from her employment. Part of Gallagher’s role as a human resources manager for a custom crush wine facility in Healdsburg is managing coronavirus within the company.

If an employee is exposed or has a sniffle, she hears about it.

“To me, it feels like it’s everywhere. I feel like I live and breathe COVID,” Gallagher said. “And that has increased my anxiety. I joke that they put the most paranoid person about COVID in charge of COVID. I don’t know if that’s good or bad.”

The Gallaghers invited friends for a gender reveal party when Stacey was pregnant with Theo, but made sure everyone wore masks and stayed 6 feet apart — or farther, in her case. Stacey sat by herself, 20 feet removed.

Stacey began setting strict limits the moment she brought Theo home from the hospital. Her mother was the only relative able to quarantine for two weeks, so she was the only one allowed to visit inside. Theo’s first-ever playdate came after his first birthday; his 5-year-old cousin visited on Christmas.

“There’s a lot of things you tell yourself before you actually have kids,” Gallagher said. “One of those things is you don’t want to be a smothering parent. So he might eat some dirt. He’s a kid. But COVID has kind of become such an obsessive worry.”

Gallagher fights it, telling herself the science suggests children are probably not susceptible to long-term adverse effects from COVID. Still, she finds it hard to let go of the dread.

“My logical brain tells me one thing, but I can’t get my body to move in that direction,” Gallagher said.

Other parents described the logistical mayhem of this pandemic. The school issue is particularly frustrating for some.