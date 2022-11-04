The dropping temperatures have had us thinking about some of our favorite belly-warming comfort foods around town. Last Saturday, this prompted a visit to one our favorite Petaluma restaurants for a meal of Vietnamese classics that has quickly climbed to the top of our comfort food list.

After slacking off on training since returning from our recent Camino de Santiago walk, we decided to brave Saturday’s crisp morning temperatures and walk across town and back. This exercise was a hard sell, but I was easily convinced when my wife asked, “What if we grabbed lunch at Simmer during our walk?”

As with all our pre-meal planning, we engaged in a delightfully detailed discussion of what we would order. We’re usually up for trying new dishes, even at a favorite spot, but we have a set meal we have grown to love at Simmer, so the ordering discussion was relatively short. This was a comfort food kind of day, and we knew exactly what we wanted.

Even though we chose to sit outside, so we could soak up some fall sunshine, our server was perfectly attentive. We later found out his name is Angel, and his coworkers aptly quip, “Angel is an angel.” This kid was so sweet and helpful that we wanted to help him clean the table when we were finished.

Nothing makes a dining experience more special than the people behind the food, and the server is always that first point of contact. We have been known to return to a mediocre restaurant with great service, but will never revisit a restaurant with great food but poor service. Thankfully, and with the help of staff like Angel, Simmer has got all the bases covered.

Although we normally go with whichever foreign beer matches the restaurant’s food, Simmer’s tap beer selection is excellent, so we opted for something less traditional. Instead of just offering IPAs, Simmer has a nice mix of everything from North Coast’s Scrimshaw pilsner to Dust Bowl’s Taco Truck amber ale, both of which we ordered and both of which complimented our meals, while not overpowering any of the dishes’ wonderful flavors.

We have tried plenty of other dishes at Simmer, but long ago found our perfect meal, which just so happens to now rank within our top five favorite meals at any restaurant, anywhere in the world. It starts with beer, of course, and then moves on to appetizers of beef onion wraps. I am an avid hater of most onion dishes, but this one is stellar, with sweet onions wrapped inside tender strips of beef. Before going any further I must mention that the meats at Simmer, from their chicken to their beef, all seem to be of very high quality. They are always delicious but are also always tender and perfectly cooked. We have never run into anything tough or grizzled there.

For our entrees we went with our old standbys, shaking beef and birds nest. The shaking beef is another onion-heavy dish, but that did not stop me as they were tender and flavorful, with none of the onion burn I despise. The cubed cuts of filet mignon, skewed with a bit of onion, pepper and rice, make for a perfect bite every time. There is also an alluring hint of mint which really pushes this dish over the top, even though we are more familiar with this herb as part of a cocktail, not part of a lunch dish.

Birds nest is a soup and noodle dish, but with crispy noodles instead of soft, and is interspersed with stir-fry veggies and your choice of protein. We prefer chicken, especially because our other two dishes were beef. The birds nest noodles have a great crunch, which slowly subsides as the noodles soak up the soy sauce, sesame oil, oyster sauce, Shaoxing wine and sugar broth. It is almost like two dishes in one because the texture and flavor at the beginning of the dish are different by the time you are getting to the bottom of the bowl.

We jokingly asked Angel why Simmer even bothers putting anything else on the menu, because what we ordered is the perfect meal. He agreed with our choices, and noted that all their regulars seem to have favorites they swear by. True enough, we have had plenty of alternate dishes recommended to us by friends and family, and all have been great. But really, why mess with perfection?