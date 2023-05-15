Temperature highs, which reached into the mid-90s this past weekend in the interior North Bay, will lower slightly in the coming days before increasing again, creating more dry and hot conditions for the second week in a row, according to the National Weather Service.

Leading into Monday and Tuesday, highs will drop into the 70s and 80s in interior parts of the region before rising into the mid to upper 80s throughout the rest of the week, said Sean Miller, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.

Another warmup for inland areas tomorrow. Moderate HeatRisk as high temperatures climb into the 80s and 90s.

Along the coast, temperatures are expected to rise into the 60s, while the temperature slightly inland is expected to hover around the 70s.

Some clouds, which stuck around the coast during the weekend, are expected to move inland as the temperatures drop, Miller said.

During Monday morning commutes, residents may see low-level clouds and potentially some fog before it burns off later in the afternoon.

By Tuesday afternoon, the skies will be clear and the conditions will be hot and dry.

Miller said he does not anticipate the weather service will issue any fire-related alerts or warnings because forecasters haven’t seen the low-humidity and strong gusty wind combinations that encourage vegetation fires.

However, he said, there is always a risk for a fire as temperatures go up and the humidity goes down.

“We do still have to keep vigilant for the possibility of fires as we head into this warmer time of year,” he said. “Something as simple as a spark from a car or a cigarette thrown out a window could be something that could start something problematic.”

No temperature records were set this weekend, but they did peak in the high-80s to mid-90s ― about 10 to 15 degrees above normal ― on Saturday across the North Bay. Cloverdale, one of the hottest spots in the region, reached 95 degrees.

Clouds have finally retreated to the ocean allowing to let the sun shine in on this Mother's Day around the #BayArea and #CentralCoast



Cooler temps along the coast because of the clouds, but warmer inland.#CAwx #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/DPXzLp0vAt — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 14, 2023

Nearer the coast, temperatures were slightly lower than anticipated due to more cloud coverage, Miller said.

“Although it was very nice inland, it was pretty and cool and even foggy along the coast. So, not really a wonderful beach day,” he said on Sunday. “If I had to guess, there probably weren’t so many folks getting into the water.”

