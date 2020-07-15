Former Gaucho follows teammate Torkelson to Arizona State

Santa Rosa Junior College infielder Joe Lampe could not have done more to impress Division I baseball schools that he deserved a shot at the next level. After outstanding campaigns at virtually every stop along the way, Lampe committed to Arizona State in Tempe on Monday, following his dream of playing professional baseball.

Lampe is not reluctant to push all his ball playing chips to the middle of the table. “My goal is to play Major League Baseball,” he told the press in Tempe. “ASU has a good reputation for sending prospects into the professional ranks, and I was told that I had a good chance of starting next year. All my contact has been over the phone because of the pandemic.”

Lampe and Spencer Torkelson played on the same Petaluma Valley Little League team that nearly sidetracked the Petaluma Nationals on their historic run only a few seasons ago. The two former Gaucho players also spent some time in the batting cages recently prior to the big signing by No. 1 draft pick Torkelson by the Detroit Tigers. Before signing, Torkelson set home run records at ASU.

The more recent Casa Grande grad whacked the ball at a .421 rate in his only season for the Bear Cubs while setting a school record for triples in only 20 games with eight. The smooth-swinging infielder apparently found the artificial surface at the Santa Rosa home ballpark to his liking. In the last game for the California top-rated Bear Cubs before the abrupt close to the season, Lampe finished in style with a pair of hits and three stolen bases in a 3-2 win over Mission of Santa Clara.

SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER

Lampe didn’t exactly surprise anyone who followed his two solid years in Vine Valley Athletic League play at Casa. He finished his senior year with a .321 campaign as the Gauchos tied three other clubs including cross-town rival Petaluma for the league co-championship.

Coach Chad Fillinger’s club finished the VVAL season with a rush, winning its last seven games in league play to grab a share of the title. A 9-3 league finale against American Canyon finished the job for the streaking Gauchos, highlighted by a couple of hits off the bat of Lampe. One of his hits in the critical road game was a clutch double.

Earlier that season, a scout commented at the Elite 8 Tournament held in Sacramento that Lampe was, “An intense high energy player with a great baseball IQ.” The Gauchos have become regulars at the Elite 8 Tournament, as well as the prestigious Boras Tournament.

In the 2019 summer season, Lampe and a group of talented Petaluma Leghorn players won the California American Legion State championship in Yountville at Cleve Borman Park. The Leghorns went on to finish in the top three teams in the following regional tournament held in Fairfield.

Lampe started college at UC Davis, but things didn’t work out there. He came back to the area to play at Santa Rosa Junior College and was just getting started when the season ended and Arizona State came calling.

SRJC coach Damon Neidlinger had positive things to say about the work ethic of Lampe in the short time that he had the former Gaucho in the fold for the Bear Cubs. “Joe came to us from Davis and was ready to work on all phases of his game. He didn’t want any sugar coating on suggestions on how he could improve.

“Breaking our record for triples in that short of time was amazing. He found gaps and shot a few down the line as well. Joe is a terrific athlete. He loves the game and understands how it should be played.”

In addition to working out daily in his Petaluma back yard, Lampe has opted to play summer baseball for the Healdsburg Prune Packers in sites allowed by county officials.