Former Olympian Nathan Adrian leads swim club expansion into Petaluma

He’s a three-time Olympian and eight-time Olympic medalist, but Nathan Adrian seems just as excited to continue his journey outside the pool, as the co-owner of a swim club that now also boasts roots in Petaluma.

Since taking over the local Aquaducks program in late August, Adrian and co-owner Will Copeland, former University of California teammates, have brought in a new top coach and are working toward a rebranding, including a new logo and swim groups.

As the San Rafael-based AC Swim Club eyes a smooth transition for its new Petaluma property heading into 2022, Adrian said he’s also confident that the local swim club will be a destination for swimmers of all skills and specialties.

“We want this to be a place where you go to swim if you love swimming,” Adrian said in a phone interview Dec. 6, adding that the club will aim to have tracks for high school swimmers wanting more time in the pool, as well as those on the college track.

A big piece of the transition, Adrian says, will come from new coach Jon Hiett, who most recently coached with the Tualatin Hills Swim Club in Oregon. Hiett’s experience coaching at every level was a big draw for Adrian and Copeland, and Adrian highlighted Hiett’s energy level as a tone setter for the club.

“I think we just want to transition well,” Adrian said. “I think we’ve done a great job so far in keeping that momentum going; bringing in some fun, exciting energy with our new coach.”

Hiett, who once competed against Adrian, said the prospect of building a team with him – along with a summertime visit to scope out Petaluma – were enough to convince him to move to the North Bay.

“I’ve always loved California; there’s a little bit of a nostalgic element to it,” said Hiett, reminiscing about trips to his grandma’s house in Modesto, featuring stopovers in Sebastopol to visit cousins.

Dea Ann Joslin, an elite open water swimmer and college All-American, started the Aquaducks club in 2006, and will coach under Hiett, according to a news release from the new ownership.

Adrian, who has co-owned the AC Swim Club in San Rafael for nearly three years, said Joslin’s work to build the Aquaducks through the past 15 years was a major reason he and Copeland sought to expand their swimming club footprint north to Petaluma.

“Dea Ann has created such an amazing legacy,” said Adrian. “There is an amazing history of swimming in Petaluma. It’s special. Those two things combined, and the ability to train at the swim center – those are the ingredients to have a really great team.”

The local program has about 100 swimmers currently, and club officials say they’ll look to expand those numbers while also setting some goals to build on existing success. Hiett said the club’s potential for growth is among the more exciting aspects of the coming year.

“I think the current coaching staff is excited for the changes,” he said. “Just kind of setting some goals and seeing what people can do.”

Swim club officials also say they aim to provide a community-based program that continues to offer fellowship for athletes and families who have dealt with coronavirus-induced upheaval these last couple of years.

For Adrian, that’s a key role for any swim club.

“It’s definitely to help create and mentor and teach good young adults,” he said. “It’s not to create Olympians or Olympic champions. The role of swimming in someone’s life should be something they look back on and say, ‘Oh my gosh, that taught me so many life lessons, and I didn’t even realize I was learning them.’ That is definitely our goal.”

Still, there’s little doubt that with their background, Adrian, Copeland and Hiett will offer plenty of advice and coaching to push swimmers to reach their potential. Although Hiett is the head coach, Adrian and Copeland do show up to practices and actively work with athletes.

After a strong college career, Copeland earned a silver medal in the Pan Am Games and just missed out on a couple of Olympic qualifications.

Adrian represented the United States in the Beijing, London and Rio Olympic Games, earning five gold medals, one silver medal and two bronze medals in freestyle races and relays.

But for Adrian, working with up-and-coming swimmers has its own set of benefits.

“It’s very fulfilling. It’s kind of a dream come true,” he said. “It’s been fund to kind of experience this on the other side. Even though it’s been 15 years, it does feel like high school swimming was just yesterday.”

