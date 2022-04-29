Former Petaluma police sergeant found not guilty on all counts in misdemeanor assault trial

Lance Novello, a 19-year veteran with the Petaluma Police Department, was found not guilty Friday afternoon in a misdemeanor assault and battery case.

Novello faced one count each of assault by a police officer and battery stemming from his July 2020 physical contact with Elizabeth Cole. The case started in early April.

Following the verdict, several jurors shook Novello’s hand and thanked him for his service, according to a statement from Rains Lucia Stern St. Phalle & Silver, the San Francisco-based law firm that represented the defendant.

“Reality is much different than it is so often portrayed when it comes to cases like this. I believe the jury recognized that very quickly here,” Novello’s attorney, Andrew Ganz, said in the statement. “It’s time to stop using the criminal justice system as a political tool and to start actually and honestly working toward improving our society.”

Members of the three-man, nine-woman jury declined to comment when approached by a Press Democrat reporter. Adam McBride, a prosecutor with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, referred questions to the DA office’s spokesperson.

“The only comment we have is that we respect the jury’s verdict,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell said.

Cole and Petaluma police officials did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

Jurors received the case Thursday afternoon and deliberated for about two hours Friday before the verdict was read just before 2 p.m. in a mostly empty courtroom.

About five or six of Novello’s supporters were in the audience and one of them teared up after she heard the verdict. Afterward, another of his supporters told The Press Democrat he would file a lawsuit for defamation.

The case focused on the series of events on July 20, 2020, when Cole was involved in a car crash on South McDowell Boulevard in east Petaluma. Her mother picked her up but took Cole to Petaluma Valley Hospital after she vomited, suffered convulsions and rolled her eyes, said Adam McBride, a prosecutor with the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

Cole was later diagnosed with a concussion.

After being discharged, the mother and daughter argued in the hospital parking lot until officers arrived.

Body cam footage was played in court and showed police confronting Cole, who said she wanted to press charges against her mom for running over her foot and complained hospital staff had dropped her on her head.

A Sonoma County Superior Court judge sealed the footage and it has not been publicly released outside the courtroom.

McBride said officers had calmed Cole and were communicating with her when Novello intervened and told her to “shut your mouth.”

Novello refused to give Cole his name and badge number. She retrieved a pen and paper from her vehicle and limped toward the former sergeant when the physical encounter took place.

Cole had approached a frustrated Novello, who puffed out his chest, stepped forward and bumped her as a show of authority, McBride said.

Novello was placed on paid administrative leave following the incident. He stayed on leave until retiring Oct. 17, 2020, two days after the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office filed charges.

