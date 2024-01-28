While his convictions about the 2020 election haven’t changed much, Evan Neumann says that if he could do it again he would not have traveled to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to protest Congress’ ratification of the vote.

Neumann still questions whether the election was fairly tabulated, despite the lack of any official or legal finding to the contrary. And, echoing conspiracies that have proliferated on the right, he suggests the crowd at the U.S. Capitol during the ensuing riot could have been salted with provocateurs who urged on the violence. Or, that the day was a “honey pot” operation, where law enforcement allowed crimes to be committed so they could punish the perpetrators later.

Three years later, Neumann is isolated from his family, wanted by the FBI and trying to build a new life in Eastern Europe. He misses his children, two young teenagers still in California, and he is unsure how to bring them over for a visit at this point.

“If I had some kind of a crystal ball to see the future, then I wouldn't have gone,” Neumann said. “But I never predicted this.”

Neumann spoke to a Press Democrat reporter by phone from Belarus. He has been living in that country, an ally of Russia, since August 2021, when he fled across the border from Ukraine. Belarus granted him political asylum, with media fanfare, in early 2022.

Neumann, 51, is charged with 14 crimes including “assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.” According to his indictment, Neumann assaulted four police officers over the course of the day with both his fists and by picking up a metal barricade and ramming it into a line of police.

With little belief that the charges against him will be dropped, and no apparent interest in coming home to face the justice system, he is settling in for the long haul in Brest, a city of cobblestone streets and Old World charm.

The former Santa Rosa hotelier — from 1996 to 2000, Neumann was general manager of the iconic Hotel La Rose in Railroad Square, then owned by his parents — is working to open a restaurant. It will serve American cuisine, Neumann said, but will be more upscale than hamburgers.

Neumann denies that he assaulted any officers and says the evidence against him is based off still photographs taken from videos without context. He said a photograph of his fist appearing to strike an officer is of his non-dominant hand and could have been an attempt by him to ward off pepper spray or stop himself from falling. While he gripped the barricade and it did move toward police, Neumann maintained it was a result of movement down the line of fence and that he did not use it as a battering ram.

According to his indictment, largely based on body camera footage, Neumann called police officers “little b-----s,” who “kneel to antifa” and said to one officer, “I’m willing to die. Are you?”

But, “I know that my frame of mind was of nonviolence and passive resistance,” Neumann told The Press Democrat.

Still, he has no intention of coming home and defending himself in the federal courthouse in Washington, D.C., where more than 900 participants in the riot have pleaded guilty or been convicted of federal crimes so far.

“I would be found guilty regardless,” Neumann said. “There's a lot of a lot of people who have strong political views in Washington, D.C., and they're very anti-Trump and anti-Trump supporters. And so it doesn't matter really what the charges would be. I would not get a fair trial there.”

Neumann considers the effort to prosecute participants in the Jan. 6 riot politically motivated. The event was a protest, like others he has attended — he has previously stated he was present during the massive pro-democracy protests in Ukraine in the early 2000s.

And politics aside, Neumann notes, federal prosecutors aren’t often in the habit of dropping charges, once they’ve brought a case. He does not know what, if any, new charges he may have accumulated by evading justice and taking political asylum, he said.

Neumann does want the FBI to drop the “armed and dangerous” label from his fugitive status though. Though he owned a shotgun and pistol in the U.S., he did not bring them to D.C. (he flew) and has no guns abroad, he said. Neumann fears the label could lead law enforcement to shoot first and ask questions later, if they ever caught up to him.

A new life

If the restaurant works, it won’t be Neumann’s first success as an entrepreneur. He has sold a software program for hotel reservation data, amid other business successes — he sold a house in Mill Valley for $1.3 million after leaving the country, according to a Press Democrat profile from December 2021.