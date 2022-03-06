Former Sebastopol mayor, accused of child sex crimes, in court Monday

Former Sebastopol Mayor Robert Jacob will appear in Sonoma County Superior Court Monday, where a judge will determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence to bring 11 counts of illegal sexual conduct with a minor against him.

Jacob, a local medical marijuana entrepreneur who was elected to a four-year term on the Sebastopol City Council in 2012 and was picked by his colleagues to serve as mayor in 2013, was arrested last April on accusations of multiple sexual assaults in the city that allegedly occurred between Dec. 2019 and March 2021.

The charges against Jacob include five counts of lewd acts with a child ages 14 to 15, by a person who is at least 10 years older, two counts of procuring a child under the age of 16 for lewd acts and sexual penetration of someone under the age of 16. He pleaded not guilty to all the allegations last May.

Jacob will again plead not guilty right before Monday’s hearing to additional allegations leveled by the District Attorney, his attorney Chris Andrian said.

Prosecutors filed an amended complaint last week in accordance with a recent state law that requires additional accusations that can lengthen a potential prison sentence be included at the outset and decided by a jury.

Prior to the new law those accusations, called aggravating circumstances, were heard and considered by judges after there had been a conviction.

During Monday’s preliminary hearing in Courtroom 13 before Sonoma County Judge Christopher Honigsberg, the prosecution will present evidence via testimony, which Honigsberg will listen to in order to determine if there is enough evidence to send the case on to trial.

“A preliminary hearing is not a trial. It’s not a case to determine whether someone is innocent or guilty,” Andrian said.

Instead, prosecutors must establish a much lower threshold of evidence than "beyond a reasonable doubt.“ They must present proof that a defendant has likely committed a crime and that a trial is appropriate.

“The purpose of it will be to see what, if any, of these counts hold up and what, if any, of these counts don’t, what the character and quality of the evidence is,” Andrian said.

For the defense, Monday will be an opportunity “to scope out the case" and ”see whether a settlement can be reached,“ Andrian said.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.