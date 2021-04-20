Former Sebastopol mayor Robert Jacob charged with molesting children released

Former Sebastopol Mayor Robert Jacob, who is charged with 11 felony counts of sexually assaulting and abusing minors, was released from custody last week with stipulations pending further proceedings in his case, according to court documents.

A Sonoma County judge ordered Jacob freed Thursday and to return May 6 for a plea hearing.

The former mayor and cannabis entrepreneur had been held at Sonoma County Jail since April 10 on $620,000 bail. The terms of his release include that he must wear a GPS device, make no contact with minors and remain in California.

The charges against Jacob, 44, include five counts of lewd acts with a child ages 14 to 15 by a person at least 10 years older than them, two counts of procuring a child under the age of 16 for lewd acts and sexual penetration of someone under the age of 16.

