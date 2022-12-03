The former top administrator of Sonoma County Superior Court is suing the state court system and Sonoma County’s presiding judge, alleging she faced workplace discrimination due to her race and was pushed out for reporting improper and racist behavior by court employees.

Arlene Junior, whose abrupt May departure as executive officer of Sonoma County Superior Court has been clouded in mystery, filed the civil rights lawsuit in U.S. District Court in San Francisco on Nov. 17.

The nine-page lawsuit names the superior court branch in Sonoma County — a state entity — and Presiding Judge Shelly Averill, who Junior says fired her May 17 following a disagreement over a staffing request made by another judge.

At the time, Junior, who is now 51, was one of the few Black executives serving at the top of local government.

“Judges, including Judge Shelly Averill, discriminated against Junior because of her race and terminated her in retaliation for blowing the whistle on judicial misconduct and the racist conduct of Sonoma Superior Court employees,” the lawsuit states.

Junior alleges the firing violated her rights under the First Amendment, the Fair Employment and Housing Act, the California Labor Code and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

She seeks undetermined punitive damages against Averill and the court system for loss of income and benefits, emotional distress, embarrassment and humiliation, and damage to her professional reputation and standing, among other costs.

“Arlene Junior has really been devastated by this experience,” her Oakland-based attorney Dan Siegel said in an interview. “She is the kind of person who has lived her whole life by the rules — working hard, doing her best, being a good citizen. Taking jobs of greater and greater responsibility. And performing those jobs with accomplishment.

“For her to be fired under these circumstances is really difficult for her.”

Averill, who as presiding judge has hiring and firing power over the court’s administrators, responded with an emailed statement.

“It is unfortunate that this matter is proceeding to litigation,” she wrote. “The Court made decisions after the conclusion of multiple investigations conducted by external investigation firms. We deny Ms. Junior’s allegations regarding the reasons for her termination. I will not be making any further comment pending the outcome of the litigation.”

The court executive officer is tasked with overseeing the administration of nonjudicial operations at the court, including personnel, budget, calendar, jury system and public relations. Junior managed 190 court employees and oversaw an annual budget of $29 million.

The lawsuit alleges she was repeatedly subjected to a workplace hostile to people of color.

The microaggressions, according to the suit, began almost immediately for Junior, who started on the job in Sonoma County in October 2017, after serving as civil division manager in Alameda County Superior Court.

In the fall of 2017, for example, Judge Gary Nadler told her that one of the Sonoma County Superior Court judges was concerned about her being Black and how she would fit into the community. Fewer than 2% of Sonoma County’s residents are African American.

Junior’s workplace conflicts escalated in 2019 after she hired Margaret Smith as director of the Criminal and Traffics Division, according to the suit. Smith “constantly challenged and undermined Junior’s authority and reported to white Judges rather than Junior,” the lawsuit contends.

Judges, including Averill, repeatedly treated Junior differently from non-Black employees, the complaint stated, “and failed to prevent Smith’s discriminatory conduct.”

Smith wound up filing two internal complaints against Junior citing a hostile work environment and retaliation, according to the suit. In looking into the first complaint, Junior’s suit claims, “investigators asked employees questions about whether Junior was angry, abrasive and unpleasant.”

Junior’s allegations come in the wake of troubling experiences reported by other people of color who had reached prominent positions in Sonoma County government around the same time.

When she resigned as executive director of Sonoma County’s Economic Development Board in October 2021, Sheba Person-Whitley cited a pattern of racial bias and mistrust that she said made working for the county untenable.

Another Black woman, Barbie Robinson, had resigned as director of the county’s Department of Health Services in the summer of 2021, taking a higher profile county position in Houston. A Black man initially tapped as Robinson’s favored replacement, Derrick Neal, said concerns about the treatment of minority department heads influenced his decision to back out of the recruitment process.