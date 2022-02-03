Former Sonoma County nonprofit family educator accused of sexual abuse of 2 children

A former nonprofit program manager who worked with families in a Sonoma County court-mandated program to counsel and educate them about childhood trauma has been charged with eight counts of sexual abuse involving two children.

The allegations against Victor David Magallon, 42, of Santa Rosa stem from incidents that occurred between 2009 and 2018, according to court records. They do not involve his work with clients at his former job, officials said.

In a charging document filed last month by the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors contend that over a period of nine years Magallon, who was arraigned Jan. 28, continuously sexually abused one child he “resided with, or had recurring access to,” and inappropriately touched another.

Both children, identified only as Jane Does No. 1 and 2 in the document, were under the age of 14 at the time. Jane Doe No. 1 is the child Magallon is accused of having “recurring access to.” Details about Jane Doe No. 2 and how she was connected to Magallon were not available.

But neither child was involved with Magallon’s work, officials said.

In an interview this week, the mother of Jane Doe No. 1 told The Press Democrat that she learned of the alleged abuse when her 16-year-old daughter came to her one night in December 2020.

“She just didn’t want to hold it in anymore. She just wanted to let it out,” Danielle Morell said. “She was inconsolable. She was just crying all night. She felt like she did something wrong, felt like she was in the wrong.”

The Press Democrat does not identify victims of sexual assault.

“The next day, we went down to the police station and filed the report,” Morell said.

Santa Rosa police arrested Magallon, who at times went by his middle name, David, on Dec. 14, 2020, according to court records. He is currently free on bail and is set to return to court on Feb. 22 to enter his plea to the eight charges.

Magallon was a close family friend from childhood, Morell said, who would often host sleepovers for his son and Morell’s kids. She said that is how he had access to her daughter, when the girl was between the ages of 8 and 14, before Morell said she ended the visits.

She said she did so because she sensed something was wrong, but she didn’t know the extent of what it was until more than a year later.

“When she would go over to David’s house, he would inappropriately touch her,” Morell said her daughter told her. “She would wake up to him trying to do stuff to her numerous times.”

Prosecutors have accused Magallon of three or more acts of “substantial sexual conduct” with Jane Doe No. 1 and of assaulting her “with the intent to commit rape, sodomy, oral copulation” or other violence, according to court records.

Press Democrat attempts to reach Magallon were unsuccessful. A call to a phone number and emails to addresses associated with him have not been answered.

Andy Martinez, Magallon’s defense attorney, said his client “definitely” plans to plead not guilty during his upcoming hearing on Feb. 22. He added that an earlier court appearance on Jan. 10, in which the alleged victims testified, showed “how poorly the witnesses come across.”

“It was unfortunate the way the evidence was put forth. It’s unfortunate that the case is going forward,” Martinez said. He did not elaborate further, saying he would not comment on an ongoing case.

Magallon began working at the nonprofit Child Parent Institute, a Santa Rosa agency that specializes in family education and mental health, during the period of the alleged abuse, according to the agency’s administration.

He was a parent educator and also a court referral programs manager charged with helping families navigate the criminal legal system.

Though Morell and her family were not clients of the institute and were in no way involved with Magallon professionally, Morell said she believes this case is all the more significant given Magallon’s line of work.

“When there’s someone that can do that to children, I feel like people need to know,” she said.

Administrators at the Child Parent Institute said Magallon was laid off on Feb. 17, 2021, two months after his arrest. They added that there have been no reports of Magallon acting inappropriately on the job.

Institute officials sent an email to parents affiliated with the organization on Jan. 28 alerting them of the allegations against Magallon, more than a year after the man was first arrested and accused of the crimes, agency Executive Director Robin Bowen said in an email Monday evening.