Former Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Charles Blount arrested in death of David Ward during roadside confrontation

Former Sonoma County sheriff’s deputy Charles Blount was arrested this week on suspicion of felony involuntary manslaughter and assault by a public officer for the 2019 death of Bloomfield resident David Ward, who was killed during a physical confrontation at the conclusion of a high-speed chase.

It is the first time a law enforcement officer has been arrested in Sonoma County on suspicion of killing a person while trying to detain them.

Blount, 61, turned himself in at the Sonoma County Jail about 10:15 p.m. Monday on a warrant issued by the Sonoma County Superior Court, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Misti Wood. He posted bond on $50,000 bail and was released about an hour later.

Blount could not be reached for comment Wednesday. His attorney in a civil case, Harry Stern, did not respond to messages seeking comment.

District Attorney Jill Ravitch declined to comment on the case, saying she was legally prohibited from doing so at this time.

Involuntary manslaughter is the unlawful killing of a human being without malice but done without due caution and circumspection.

The criminal investigation into Blount’s actions was conducted by the Santa Rosa Police Department, a process triggered by countywide procedures in the wake of officer-involved deaths.

Santa Rosa Police Department spokesman Sgt. Chris Mahurin said the agency completed its investigation in late May and gave its report to the District Attorney’s Office.

On Nov. 27, Ward failed to stop when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to pull over his car, which had been reported stolen several days earlier. The 7-minute chase, at speeds that surpassed 70 mph, ended when Ward stopped his car on a dead-end road near his home in Bloomfield. But Ward, who had significant health and physical problems, did not comply with deputies’ orders to open his car door.

Blount reached through the open car window, wrapped his arm around Ward’s neck and bashed his head into the side of the car as he tried to pull Ward out of the car. Another deputy shot Ward with a stun gun. Footage of the incident was recorded on body cameras worn by other deputies, although Blount did not activate his camera.

Ward died from cardiorespiratory collapse, blunt impact injuries, neck restraint and the use of a Taser caused by a “physical confrontation with law enforcement,” according to a Marin County coroner investigation, which ruled the death a homicide.

Sheriff Mark Essick announced in December that he would fire Blount for his “extremely troubling” actions that night after an internal review determined the deputy had violated department policies. Blount retired in February before the formal firing process could be completed.

The warrant was issued Monday by the Sonoma County Superior Court. Blount turned himself in that night.

An attorney for Ward’s mother, who in May filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Sheriff’s Office and the individual deputies involved in the traffic stop, said the investigation correctly determined Ward’s death was a crime.

“The force that was used was not necessary and it was not reasonable,” said the attorney, Izaak Schwaiger. “(Blount) was a guy looking to hurt somebody and he killed a man. His actions are absolutely criminal.“

Stern, Blount’s attorney in the civil case, has previously claimed Ward was responsible for his own death because of his actions that night.

Blount’ case follows another high-profile prosecution of a sheriff’s deputy for excessive force.

In 2017, former deputy Scott Thorne was charged with felony assault after he kicked in the bedroom door of a Sonoma Valley man and shot him with a Taser. The actions, which occurred while responding to a call from a neighbor who said he overheard an argument in the home, were captured on body-camera video. The Sheriff’s Office attempted to fire him, but Thorne resigned before the administrative process for termination could be completed.

The jury deadlocked and the court declared a mistrial.

Thorne now practices law in Contra Costa County after being admitted to the State Bar of California last year, records show.

