Former Sonoma mom influencer accused of using social media to report fake kidnap attempt to stand trial

A former Sonoma mother will stand trial to face allegations she falsely reported a Latino couple tried to abduct her children in Petaluma nearly two years ago.

Katie Sorensen attended a diversion hearing Friday morning in Sonoma County Superior Court in Santa Rosa, where Court Commissioner Laura Passaglia was to consider dismissing three misdemeanor counts of falsely reporting crimes Dec. 7, 2020.

The hearing, which lasted a matter of minutes, instead focused on officials setting a trial date for Sorensen, who’s now scheduled to face a jury beginning Jan. 12.

Passaglia issued a written ruling ahead of the hearing. She wrote Sorensen never explained why she made the allegations against Eddie and Sadie Martinez nearly two years ago.

“Without an acknowledgment that there was actual wrongdoing, as opposed to an honest mistake of fact, or the demonstration of insight into the causative issues and/or factors that led to the defendant’s conduct, it is impossible for the court to craft a set of terms and conditions during the diversionary period that would meet the goal of reformation and rehabilitation,” she wrote. “Furthermore, the defendant has not identified any specific and actual collateral consequences that a criminal conviction might carry. Accordingly, the defendant’s request is denied”

Passaglia also emphasized prosecutors believe Sorensen’s actions will follow Eddie and Sadie Martinez, and “continue to victimize them forever.”

“The ethics of social media manipulation, the real-world consequences of public shaming, and most importantly, the societal impact of false accusations attacking people of color in our community, loom large here,” Passaglia wrote. “As such, the court acknowledges that the people have a legitimate interest in prosecuting this case and that the court has a duty to consider the negative impact that such a grant of diversion could have on the greater public’s perception of the criminal justice system’s dispensing of fair and equal justice.”

Sorensen was present Friday but left immediately after the hearing.

Sadie Martinez also was present and said she is glad the trial will proceed even if she has to wait until January.

“At this point, we’re in it to win it,” she said.

If the case had been dismissed, Sorensen, who now resides in Montana, would have been required to meet specific terms proposed by the prosecution and defense.

Per California law, the court can order a defendant facing a misdemeanor charge to complete certain terms and postpone a case for up to two years. If the defendant successfully completes the diversion program terms, their case can be dismissed and in some cases erased from their record.

Sorensen’s proposed terms included, but were not limited to, having no social media accounts for the duration of the 24-month diversion period, attending social media ethics and diversity sensitivity training and performing community service.

The case of Sorensen, a so-called social media influencer, went viral and attracted coverage from outlets like Elle magazine, BuzzFeed and People.

On Dec. 7, 2020, she documented the allegation in two Instagram videos that got 4.5 million views and attracted thousands of new followers.

Sorensen claimed she was at a Michaels craft store on North McDowell Boulevard when the Martinezes tried to abduct her children.

She said the couple followed her through the store and whispered about her children before the man lunged at her stroller in a brazen attempt to kidnap her child.

Petaluma police said Sorensen contacted them that day but indicated she only wanted to report suspicious behavior and didn’t want anyone arrested.

The couple only learned of the allegation after Petaluma police circulated surveillance footage of the scene.

Police later announced Sorensen’s claims were without merit and cleared the couple of any wrongdoing.

Sorensen was charged in April 2021 and entered a not guilty plea in June of that year.

In the aftermath, Sadie Martinez became an activist and Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett appointed her to the city’s citizen-led advisory committee on policing and race relations.

Through this, Sadie Martinez debuted her version of San Francisco’s Caren Act, which made racially motivated 911 calls a crime.

“It’s nice to see all the advocating and speaking out paid off,” she said following Friday’s hearing.

