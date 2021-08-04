Former student now principal at Wilson School

Steve Hospodar has come home.

The veteran educator is the new principal and superintendent at Wilson School, the same school he and his two daughters attended.

Since 2006, Hospodar has been part of the administration team at Hamilton School in Novato, a job he thoroughly enjoyed.

“It was really hard to leave,” he said. “Wilson was the only school I would move to.”

The lure of returning to his hometown where he attended Wilson, Petaluma Junior high and Petaluma High School, proved strong. His two (now grown) daughters, Sophie and Anna, also attended Wilson School. He and wife, Kim, live within biking distance of the school.

After leaving Petaluma High, Hospodar graduated from Cal Poly, received a teaching credential from Domincan University and an administrative credential from Sonoma State. Before coming to Hamilton School, he was an elementary teacher, a research analyst for Oregon Health Science University and co-owned a café in Portland, Oregon, with his wife.

He is a strong advocate for equity and social justice in the public school system, and has worked to identify and remove the hidden obstacles that can limit sub-groups of students. He also believes that service, opportunity and academic rigor are keys to a student’s success.

He said priority No. 1 as he takes over at Wilson is “making sure there is a safe environment for our students, our school and our community.”

Wilson students are scheduled to return to full, in-person classes, something Hospodar has already gone through as Marin County Schools opened to in-class learning last November, even before the release of the COVID-19 vaccines.

He said Hamilton School, by using social distancing, contact tracing and other methods, was successful in preventing the transmission of the disease.

“COVID did not spread. I plan to bring that experience here,” he said.

In addition to assuming the principal’s position at Wilson School, Hospodar becomes superintendent of the school’s umbrella Wilmar School District.

“I know about being a principal,” he said. “Being a superintendent is new to me.”

Fortunately, he has a good mentor. Eric Hoppes, a retired 50-year educator with 10 years service as Wilson principal/superintendent, has been around for advice.

“Eric has been a great help,” the new superintendent said. “He has been here almost every day.”

Hospodar is not only an experienced educator and a strong advocate for what he believes, he is also very active. He surfs, runs and bikes. Now that he works near his home, he looks forward to a shortened commute.

“It’s a 7-minute bike ride,” he pointed out.