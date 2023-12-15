Former tech industry leader tapped as new CEO of Sonoma-based Pets Lifeline

Pets Lifeline, Sonoma Valley’s only animal resource center, has named a new chief executive.

Olivia Kristiansen will take over as CEO beginning Jan. 2, 2024, the Pets Lifeline Board of Directors announced Monday.

With nearly two decades experience working in the tech industry, Kristiansen will bring expertise in strategy, operations and organizational growth to the volunteer-powered nonprofit, according to the organization.

Current CEO Nancy King will retire Dec. 31 after 15 years with Pets Lifeline.

“Nancy King, our esteemed outgoing CEO, has been the backbone of Pets Lifeline for many years, leading with compassion and dedication,” said Marchelle Carleton, president of Pets Lifeline’s board.

“As she passes the baton, we are super excited to welcome Olivia, whose innovative vision and proven leadership skills promise to take Pets Lifeline to its next level.”

As chief executive, Kristiansen will oversee the organization’s $1.8 million budget. The shift in leadership marks a milestone in the organization’s mission to protect and improve the lives of pets through sheltering and adoption, humane education and community programs, according to the organization.

Kristiansen’s experience includes leadership roles at several large corporations, including Yahoo!, Uber and Twitter. Most recently at the latter, she spearheaded initiatives to scale operations and promote company growth.

Kristiansen has served on the Pets Lifeline Board of Directors since June and helped with the organization’s fundraising efforts, along with spending time volunteering to foster and rehome animals.

“Olivia is the perfect person to take the helm of Pets Lifeline. Not only does she have a genuine compassion for animal welfare, but she also brings years of experience in strategic planning and leadership,” King said.

“Her high-level professional skill set and heartfelt dedication to the cause are key to moving the organization forward for years to come.”

Kristiansen has lived locally since 2021 with her wife, Sonja, and their two rescue cats.

“I am honored to join Pets Lifeline as CEO and to have the opportunity to build upon the remarkable legacy of this organization,” Kristiansen said. “My lifelong passion for animal welfare makes this shift from the corporate world to a local, purpose-driven nonprofit a dream come true.”

Kristiansen said she plans to innovate while staying true to the organization’s core mission of animal welfare. She said she hopes to build on King’s solid foundation of community engagement and sustainable growth by adding her own expertise to help the company progress.

“Together, we will write a new chapter for Pets Lifeline,” she said. “One that is marked by growth and unwavering dedication to the animals we serve.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@sonomanews.com.