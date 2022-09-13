Foundation’s 40th BASH event returns live, raises $443K for local education

Supporters of Petaluma education wiped away two years of virtual frustration Sept. 10 in a joyous expression of support for the Petaluma Educational Foundation.

A sold-out Ruby Red Bash held at the Gambonini Barn, Petaluma’s newest event venue, allowed partygoers to celebrate in person after two years of virtual BASH events.

An evening of dinner, dancing, socializing and fundraising produced memories and $264,000 to support Petaluma schools and students. An additional $179,000 was pledged to Fund the Future during a special auction paddle raise to provide grants to schools.

“Our impact grant program supports all academic focus areas across all grade levels,” said Maureen Highland, executive director of the foundation.

Petaluma Educational Foundation has awarded more than $8.4 million to local students and schools since 1982, according to the foundation.

“We have some very exciting plans in the works with a special 40th anniversary fund being established that will focus on funding programs to address our children’s biggest needs at this time, including learning loss and student well-being,” Highland said.

The foundation has about $122,000 more to raise to reach this year’s $300,000 goal.

“Together, we can make sure our 12,000-plus students on all our public, charter and not-for-profit private schools have the resources they need to succeed,” she said.