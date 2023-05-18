Quick work by a police officer who happened to be nearby, along with firefighters arriving at the scene, led to everyone escaping safely from a Tuesday night house fire in the 1000 block of Wren Drive, the Petaluma Fire Department announced.

Four residents of the home, along with their dog, were unharmed following the blaze, which was reported a little after 10:30 p.m. and drew two engines, a ladder truck, a battalion chief and three medic units, along with another engine and battalion chief from Rancho Adobe Fire District, authorities said.

Firefighters reportedly arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the house’s garage, but had the fire out within 15 minutes.

In a statement, Petaluma Fire Department Battalion Chief Matt Martin noted that “A Petaluma police officer, who was in the area on an unrelated call, noticed the fire and immediately went to evacuate the residents. Additionally, multiple neighbors called 9-1-1 to report the fire after smoke and flames were seen. All four residents, and their dog, escaped the structure unharmed.”

The home was deemed uninhabitable by inspectors due to “considerable” fire and smoke damage, Martin said, but was still salvageable – and the surrounding homes were all saved.

No injuries were reported.