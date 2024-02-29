Frankie Myers, the first Native American candidate to run for a North Coast Assembly seat, worries bias has blunted his bid

As the District 2 Assembly race turned to a fierce competition for backing from political, environmental and labor groups, Frankie Myers said he feels he has been overlooked.|
ALANA MINKLER AND ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 29, 2024, 1:48PM
When Jim Wood announced he would not run for reelection to his North Coast Assembly seat, Frankie Myers, Vice Chairman of the Yurok Tribe, decided to make history and jump into the race for Assembly District 2.

He is the first Native American candidate to run to represent the district.

Campaigning on both his and the Yurok Tribe’s track record of ambitious environmental work, which includes the largest dam removal in American history and the reintroduction of the California condor, Myers felt his background and accomplishments gave him a fair shot, even in a crowded field.

But as the race turned to a fierce competition for backing from political, environmental and labor groups, Myers said he felt as though the people awarding those endorsements overlooked him. Myers did win endorsements from two Humboldt County supervisors and a number of business owners and prominent individuals, but the only organizations that have endorsed him were tribal groups, while three of his opponents mopped up the nods of labor unions and political organizations.

His concern deepened with a rejection email from the Sierra Club Redwood Chapter.

“We feel that your message is extremely valuable and greatly deserving of the wider audience this campaign is providing,” the chapter’s political chair Victoria Brandon wrote to Myers on Jan. 20, “but your remote location, comparatively poor fundraising and lack of name recognition in the population centers of AD002 make the possibility of success too slight to justify an endorsement.”

The group chose to back Santa Rosa City Council member Chris Rogers instead.

At the time, Myers was only around $30,000 behind Rogers in fundraising. But Myers said that message echoed the reasons other political organizations gave for passing him over. He considers it the application of a set of standards that excluded not just him, but anyone from a reservation — which were historically, and deliberately, placed in remote areas — from trying to run for statewide office.

“It just makes me question this whole system and the assumptions we make,” Myers told The Press Democrat. “Just what are we saying to other tribal leaders? That we should never think about running for office if you're born in the wrong location? Too bad, and if you don't have money, then don't even try it.”

Brandon, the author of the Sierra Club email, says it was not her intention to discount his experience; she said their endorsement committee was weighing the tough realities of a short race and the high need for funding, name recognition and accessibility.

“The endorsement was based not only on assessment of the candidates as individuals, but also on our assessment of their chances getting elected,” Brandon said. “It's hard being a candidate from a remote rural area. It's hard raising money that you need, especially if it's a very well-funded primary race. We've got two candidates in there who were spending like crazy.”

Brandon was referring to California Democratic Party Chairman Rusty Hicks and Healdsburg councilwoman Ariel Kelley. Both candidates have turned the race into a multimillion dollar spending affair, largely through statewide policy organizations and donors outside the district, in Hicks’ case, and through family wealth and well-funded individual supporters, in Kelley’s case.

Rogers also has staunch environmental credentials. He’s worked in environmental and clean energy advocacy both outside elected office and as council member and former mayor. He’s also served on the SMART train board and as chair of the Sonoma County Regional Climate Protection Authority.

For a year before his campaign, he also served on the Sierra Club Redwood Chapter board. Brandon said fellow board members put aside that fact when they made their endorsement choice.

Myers, she said, did impress: “We were all really knocked away by his record of accomplishment and by his evidently heartfelt commitment to environmental values.”

As an activist and later as an elected leader, Myers has been a key advocate for the removal of four dams along the Klamath River that have blocked salmon migration and degraded the Yurok and other tribes’ historic food source. Those removals are now underway. Three of the dams were breached in January, generating headlines and exciting environmentalists nationwide.

The Yurok tribal government he helps lead has around 600 employees. In 2022, in another environmental milestone, they successfully reintroduced giant California Condors to the North Coast, 100 years after they disappeared.

Brandon said that the Sierra Club’s chances of endorsing a candidate from a remote area, such as a reservation, would increase with a showing of higher fundraising abilities.

“Getting more money would certainly help a lot — I'm saying that kind of sadly, because I wish our system didn't operate that way, but it does,” she said. To date, Myers has raised a little more than $147,000. Rogers has raised a little more than $328,000.

Endorsements and fundraising can often go hand in hand. On Jan. 20, the date of the Sierra Club’s email, The Press Democrat reported that Rogers had disclosed $125,000 in donations and Myers had disclosed $95,500. Myers’ fundraising has slowed, in comparison to other candidates, as the race has progressed and political observers label Rogers, Kelley or Hicks the likely “favorites” in the race.

“Endorsements don't necessarily equate directly to how many votes you're going to get, but they definitely, definitely correlate directly to the money,” a politician can raise, Myers said. “And then that does correlate to voters, right? Because if you want to get your message out to voters, that costs money.” That’s particularly true, he said, in a short race in a geographically sprawling district.

To Myers, and other Native American politicians and advocates in California interviewed by The Press Democrat, the candidate has run smack into the challenges Native leaders face running for office in California.

Such structural barriers are part of the reason California — a state with 109 federally recognized tribes and more Native Americans within its borders than any other state — has only had one tribal state legislator in its entire history, and he only won office within the last seven years.

Knowing he would be the first Native American to run for the North Coast Assembly seat, Myers reached out to that member, James C. Ramos, who represents California’s 45th Assembly district, south of Los Angeles. Ramos has endorsed him and contributed to Myers’ campaign.

Ramos, a lifelong resident of the San Manuel Indian Reservation and member of the Serrano and Cahuilla tribes, became the first California Native American state lawmaker in 2018 when he defeated Republican San Bernardino City Councilman Henry Gomez Nickel.

It wasn’t his first race, and he has faced ignorance and stereotypes throughout his political career, Ramos said.

“When I ran for the County Board of Supervisors in San Bernardino County, the person that I ran against, put out mail and said that I was from a foreign nation,” Ramos said. “And I had to work harder to explain to the constituents that I represent the state of California, that I could represent them, and the Indian Citizenship Act in 1924 granted that right for (Native) people to run and hold office.”

Native American politicians trying to shift from tribal government to winning races for county or state governments face the burden of an electorate whose views of how tribal governments work are shaped by stereotypes.

“We've definitely heard the idea that your experience in tribal government doesn’t always equate to the experience of running (nontribal) government,” said Calvin Hedrick, a community organizer with California Native Vote Project.

“We have to start looking at that experience as being on par with any other elected official,” he said.

The California Native Vote Project does not back specific candidates, but they push for increased Native American turnout in California elections and building political power in tribal communities.

Electing Indigenous candidates is critical, Hedrick said, for confronting long-standing injustices such as the lack of attention paid to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and improving state education so history lessons don’t shy away from topics like genocide and tribal disenfranchisement.

“My grandmother used to always teach me that, you know, ‘this is not our game. This politics business is not our game, but we have no choice but to learn the game,’” Hedrick said. “She was talking about the language of lawyers, professors, politicians. That's how we get away from this place where we are not a part of this system, away from that disenfranchisement.”

Upon reaching the Legislature, Ramos made better education on tribal issues a policy goal.

“Representation truly does matter,” he said. “I deal with retail theft, I deal with suicide prevention. But I also deal with tribal issues (confronting) the educational system in the state of California … And I think if that would have been done a long time ago, we wouldn't be at a point where there’s a Native American running and people are questioning whether they have the expertise to move forward.”

Tribal leaders are liaisons between state and federal powers and participate in momentous policymaking, Ramos said. His own work as a tribal councilman included policy work with several state governors and former President Barack Obama.

“There's some that still paint you into a picture of ‘you’re from an Indian reservation.’ This is basically all you know … when it's far more than that,” he said.

Myers’ background, his involvement in infrastructure building, collaboration with state leaders and the Klamath dam removal project all make him a good representative for the district, Ramos argues. Gov. Gavin Newsom endorsed Hicks, but he visited Humboldt County in late January, meeting with Myers and other tribal leaders about salmon restoration.

But Myers told The Press Democrat that in endorsement interviews he was most routinely asked about gambling and casinos — while the Yurok Tribe does have a small casino that celebrates years when they break even, it has sought economic stability through other pathways.

Myers worries he could come off as complaining in saying that he was overlooked during the endorsement process, he said. He is proud of his campaign and believes his message has resonated with a lot of voters. In late January, he hinted at his frustration in an editorial board meeting with The Press Democrat.

“When this is all said and done, I'll probably make comments about the institutional racism that we've seen throughout the endorsement process, but I'll leave that to later date,” he said then, but didn’t elaborate.

In a February interview, after Press Democrat reporters obtained the Sierra Club’s email, Myers said he had decided to begin speaking out about his concerns.

"It's not good enough for me to just run as a candidate,“ he said, ”but I also have to address these inequities and the institutional racism that comes up, because if I don't do it, then I leave it to the next person.”

