When Jim Wood announced he would not run for reelection to his North Coast Assembly seat, Frankie Myers, Vice Chairman of the Yurok Tribe, decided to make history and jump into the race for Assembly District 2.

He is the first Native American candidate to run to represent the district.

Campaigning on both his and the Yurok Tribe’s track record of ambitious environmental work, which includes the largest dam removal in American history and the reintroduction of the California condor, Myers felt his background and accomplishments gave him a fair shot, even in a crowded field.

But as the race turned to a fierce competition for backing from political, environmental and labor groups, Myers said he felt as though the people awarding those endorsements overlooked him. Myers did win endorsements from two Humboldt County supervisors and a number of business owners and prominent individuals, but the only organizations that have endorsed him were tribal groups, while three of his opponents mopped up the nods of labor unions and political organizations.

His concern deepened with a rejection email from the Sierra Club Redwood Chapter.

“We feel that your message is extremely valuable and greatly deserving of the wider audience this campaign is providing,” the chapter’s political chair Victoria Brandon wrote to Myers on Jan. 20, “but your remote location, comparatively poor fundraising and lack of name recognition in the population centers of AD002 make the possibility of success too slight to justify an endorsement.”

The group chose to back Santa Rosa City Council member Chris Rogers instead.

At the time, Myers was only around $30,000 behind Rogers in fundraising. But Myers said that message echoed the reasons other political organizations gave for passing him over. He considers it the application of a set of standards that excluded not just him, but anyone from a reservation — which were historically, and deliberately, placed in remote areas — from trying to run for statewide office.

“It just makes me question this whole system and the assumptions we make,” Myers told The Press Democrat. “Just what are we saying to other tribal leaders? That we should never think about running for office if you're born in the wrong location? Too bad, and if you don't have money, then don't even try it.”

Brandon, the author of the Sierra Club email, says it was not her intention to discount his experience; she said their endorsement committee was weighing the tough realities of a short race and the high need for funding, name recognition and accessibility.

“The endorsement was based not only on assessment of the candidates as individuals, but also on our assessment of their chances getting elected,” Brandon said. “It's hard being a candidate from a remote rural area. It's hard raising money that you need, especially if it's a very well-funded primary race. We've got two candidates in there who were spending like crazy.”

Brandon was referring to California Democratic Party Chairman Rusty Hicks and Healdsburg councilwoman Ariel Kelley. Both candidates have turned the race into a multimillion dollar spending affair, largely through statewide policy organizations and donors outside the district, in Hicks’ case, and through family wealth and well-funded individual supporters, in Kelley’s case.

Rogers also has staunch environmental credentials. He’s worked in environmental and clean energy advocacy both outside elected office and as council member and former mayor. He’s also served on the SMART train board and as chair of the Sonoma County Regional Climate Protection Authority.

For a year before his campaign, he also served on the Sierra Club Redwood Chapter board. Brandon said fellow board members put aside that fact when they made their endorsement choice.

Myers, she said, did impress: “We were all really knocked away by his record of accomplishment and by his evidently heartfelt commitment to environmental values.”

As an activist and later as an elected leader, Myers has been a key advocate for the removal of four dams along the Klamath River that have blocked salmon migration and degraded the Yurok and other tribes’ historic food source. Those removals are now underway. Three of the dams were breached in January, generating headlines and exciting environmentalists nationwide.

The Yurok tribal government he helps lead has around 600 employees. In 2022, in another environmental milestone, they successfully reintroduced giant California Condors to the North Coast, 100 years after they disappeared.

Brandon said that the Sierra Club’s chances of endorsing a candidate from a remote area, such as a reservation, would increase with a showing of higher fundraising abilities.