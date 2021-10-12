Free microchip clinic offered in Petaluma by North Bay Animal Services

North Bay Animal Services on Saturday will offer free microchips for dogs and cats at the shelter’s Hopper Street location.

Microchips are permanent ID tags for animals, about the size of a grain of rice, that are embedded below your pet’s skin around the neck. Owner information is logged with the chip number, allowing animal services providers to easily scan the chip for information if a pet is lost, according to a news release from North Bay Animal Services.

“Since our pets can’t tell us who they are, this is a way to give them a voice,” according to the release. “Microchips are especially important in disasters when even indoor pets may become lost.”

The free event is set to run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Petaluma Animal Shelter, 840 Hopper St.

For more information, contact the shelter at 707-762-6227.