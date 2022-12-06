Freeze warning issued for North Bay interior valleys and mountains
Temperatures could drop to as low as 25 in the interior valleys and mountains of the North Bay Wednesday morning, prompting a freeze warning from the National Weather Service.
The freeze warning is from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for the interior portions of Sonoma and Marin counties and all of Napa County.
All of these areas are expected to have freezing or subfreezing temperatures, according to Sean Miller, a meteorologist with the weather service’s Monterey office.
The Sonoma County valleys will see lows ranging from 25 to 35 degrees while the hills, which are not included in the warning, will see temperatures from 35 to 40 degrees.
Miller said people driving Wednesday need to be aware of water on the roads from the storm that left the region Tuesday, especially on bridges and overpasses.
“There is a possibility there could be a little ice on those,” he said. “So people will want to travel carefully.”
He added that during the colder weather North Bay residents should plan to help people who do not have access to heat and protect pets, plants and pipes.
Highs Wednesday will range from about 54 to 57 across the North Bay, Miller said.
Skies will remain clear until Thursday afternoon when another storm is expected to roll in.
Rain chances will continue throughout the weekend. About 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected across Sonoma County, with the highest accumulations in the coastal mountain ranges, Miller said.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: