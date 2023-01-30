Portions of Sonoma County can expect to wake up to subfreezing temperatures on Monday and Tuesday mornings, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service issued a freeze warning, which indicates temperatures of 32 or colder are expected, will take effect from 12:01 to 9 a.m. Monday for inland portions of the North Bay.

Very cold nights ahead with frost and freeze warnings tonight and a freeze watch for tomorrow night. These temperatures are extremely hazardous to unsheltered populations. Protect people, pets, plants, and pipes from the cold! #cawx pic.twitter.com/W2g6SpTYCZ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 29, 2023

The inland valleys will experience the lowest temperatures, said Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist at the weather service’s office in Monterey.

In Santa Rosa and Petaluma, temperatures could drop as low as 30 degrees. In the North Bay mountains, lows will be around 35 and the coast will range from the high 30s to low 40s, Murdock said.

As of Sunday night, the weather service had issued a freeze watch, indicating sub-freezing temperatures are possible, from Monday night into Tuesday morning for most of the North Bay.

The valleys are expected to see lows between 26 and 30 degrees Tuesday morning, with Santa Rosa expecting 28 to 30 degrees, Murdock said.

Lower temperature highs, which will only reach the low 50s in the county Monday, will potentially cause further problems, especially for homeless populations.

“It’s kind of hard for people to keep up their stamina in these cold conditions,” he said. “Don't just think about overnight cold, think about how it’s going to be hard to stay warm through the day as well.”

