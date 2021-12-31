Freeze warning issued, warming centers open for homeless in Sonoma County

With Sonoma County issuing a freeze warning for the next few nights and temperatures expected to drop to the upper 20s and 30s overnight for most areas starting Friday, Santa Rosa has announced it is opening a temporary drop-in warming center for those without homes.

County health officials recommend that all residents limit their time outdoors, as serious medical conditions including hypothermia and frostbite can develop with prolonged cold weather exposure.

In anticipation of the drop in temperatures a number of locations have been set up where those in need can keep warm.

The Santa Rosa warming center, which opened Thursday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., will stay open until Sunday morning.

As a COVID-19 safety precaution, it has been located outdoors in Catholic Charities’ Homeless Service Center parking lot at 610 Wilson St. in Santa Rosa, and will be outfitted with pop-up tents warmed by low-profile radiant heaters.

Visitors will need to wear masks and observe 3-foot social distancing while there.

Masks will be provided and there will be a limit of 40 people allowed in. Visitors to the center looking for indoor emergency shelter will be given a referral.

Catholic Charities is seeking donations of tarps, sleeping bags, rain gear and socks. Donations my be dropped off from 8-10 p.m. Only new items will be accepted.

The Petaluma center is located at the Salvation Army, 721 McDowell Blvd. It was opened at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and will remain open through 8 p.m., Monday. Contact Petaluma People Services at 707-765-8488 for more information.

In the northern part of the county, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church at 209 W. Matheson St. in Healdsburg has a limited number of beds available. Contact Reach for Home at 707-433-6161 for more information.

In the western part of the county, the existing shelter at the Guerneville Veterans building is full, but West County Community Services is offering extra blankets, food and other care. The agency can be reached at 707-823-1640.

If you or someone you know requires shelter during this cold period, call the Coordinated Entry System Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 866-542-5480 or email CE@srcharities.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Kathleen Coates at kathleen.coates@pressdemocrat.com or 707-521-5209.